Moana 2 is coming in 2024 | Entertainment

Disney will release “Moana 2” later this year.
The studio has announced a sequel to the beloved original animated blockbuster – released in 2016 and starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Aulii Cravalho – and fans won't have to wait long until the release date from November 27.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement: “‘Moana’ remains incredibly popular.
“We can’t wait to tell you more about Moana and Maui when Moana 2 hits theaters this November.
The project was initially intended to be a television series, but Iger was so impressed with the footage that the decision was made to release a feature film theatrically.
Disney added that the sequel would take fans on “an expansive new journey with Moana, Maui and an all-new crew of unlikely sailors.”
The studio said: “After receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors, Moana must travel to the distant seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure like no other.
Music will come from duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, alongside Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the original film, under the direction of Dave Derrick Jr..
However, Lin-Manuel Miranda – who wrote the classics “How Far I'll Go” and “You're Welcome” for the first film – isn't ready to write new songs for “Moana 2.”
The upcoming sequel is separate from Disney's planned live-action remake, which will see Dwayne Johnson reprise his role as tattooed demigod Maui.
And even though Auli'i Cravalho is set to reprise her role as Moana in the animated sequel, she won't be bringing the character onscreen in the live-action project.
She previously wrote on Instagram: “I think it’s absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.
I can't wait to find the next actress to embody Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable spirit and emotional strength.
