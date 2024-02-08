Ram Charan and Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana have teamed up for a rural action drama. Set against the backdrop of Srikakulam, the film is tentatively titled RC16. For a long time, countless rumors have been circulating about the female lead in this film. Actresses like Sai Pallavi, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Samantha were considered for the lead role.

As the latest and strong buzz in the Tollywood film circles, Buchi Babu Sana has reportedly given the nod to Janhvi Kapoor for the female lead role. This unconfirmed news about Janhvi's inclusion is spreading like wildfire on social media. Janhvi's debut Telugu film Devara, starring Jr. NTR, is yet to hit the screens. If this news turns out to be true, it's surely a jackpot for Janhvi, as her first two Telugu films will feature two of the biggest mass heroes of Tollywood.

Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas will produce this expensive film. RC16 will be co-produced by Sukumar Writings and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. Academy Award winner AR Rahman is responsible for composing the music.


