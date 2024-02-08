Some actors just have that voice. Here's why we listen.

Some actors have it, and we love it: a voice so naturally musical or so mysteriously pleasant, that millions of people around the world respond with variations on the same reaction. I would listen to this actor read the phone book.

Or: This actor could make the Yellow Pages captivating.

Or simply: What a voice!

It is the indelible mark of actors and the most revealing instrument. (I use the word actor for both women and men.) We rely on certain voices for their cello-like beauty. Other voices function as an entire symphony of expressiveness, size and impact formed on stage. Still others, whom we know from films, television, audiobooks or otherwise, favor an insinuating and confidential key. In the words of Shakespeare, this is the “Speak low if you speak of love” approach.

I think a lot about the actors' voices. I hear them almost every day of my life. Most of us do. Take Sam Van Hallgren, the producer and co-founder of the long-running podcast “Filmspotting.” (Disclosure: I have been a guest on “Filmspotting” from time to time.)

After seeing American Fiction, which was up for five Oscars, including best actor, Van Hallgren posted a dozen words about X: Jeffrey Wright has the best speaking voice. Do we agree on this? Yes, Sam! Yes! Not exactly Tom Waits level grit, but one with exactly the right amount of grit spread across the softest vocal pad. Wright's voice serves the storyline and often saves a scene.

This year's nominated performances span a fascinating range of vocal quality, from Annette Bening's thrummy alto (Nyad) to Colman Domingo's singular, subtle, lulling, assured baritone delivery in Rustin. Are such voices born or created? Can vocal training transform ordinary instruments into extraordinary instruments? Is it luck, skill, or both?

I got answers, along with well-balanced vowel sounds and crisp final consonants, from two experts. Linda Hughes Gates is Head of Singing in the Theater Department at Northwestern University. Jill Walmsley Zager, formerly a vocal coach at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, is now independent and currently a voice and dialect coach for Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of The Chosen.

Our separate conversations have been combined and edited for length and clarity.

Phillips: Linda, is an actor's voice simply a matter of what they were born with?

doors: No. It’s absurd (laughs). Actors are no different from singers. Great singers, Pavarotti or Léontyne Price, they are born with good tools. But voices must be trained. Some have more range than others, but you can train your voice.

English is a Germanic language. It's consonant based and you have to place your voice where the consonants are. Many actors don't know how to support their breathing. That's the most important thing. A voice is like a bagpipe; you have to pressurize the air to produce and support the sound that comes out.

Zager: Like many (American) vocal coaches, I am a product of the British training system, where they spend a lot of time on singing. American actors generally do not benefit from this type of training. And it takes time to find your authentic voice as an actor. It's interesting that Merriam-Webster's word of the year last year was authentic. It was one of the most searched words of 2023, and authenticity is what we were looking for in a voice. It’s what connects a character’s inner and outer worlds. If an actor's voice speaks the truth, you get a truly clear, honest, and authentic performance.

Phillips: Can you remember a voice that you fell in love with as soon as you heard it?

doors: Yes. Claire Bloom. (The appearances of English stars of stage and screen opposite Richard Burton and Laurence Olivier, among others, remain almost too vocally exquisite for human ears.) Having grown up outside of New Orleans, I heard on albums, doing Shakespeare and poetry. Beautiful voice, beautiful diction. A great sense of rhythm of the language.

Zager: For me it was Julie Andrews, either in Mary Poppins or The Sound of Music. Her speaking voice is like she sings, so soft. Just round, you know, no air in it. All the tone. And very responsive to text. Completely connected.

Phillips: What does this word connected mean in this context?

Zager: Here's what it means, at least to me: an actor has various holds, physical or emotional obstacles, that can prevent him from fully revealing what the characters are thinking or feeling. If it's a physical hold, it could be a tightness in the stomach, tension in the neck, tension in the jaw, or locked knees. All of these things need to be released for a full connection (of the actors' tools) to take place.

Holdings can happen for emotional reasons, some sort of self-protection or self-doubt. Or maybe they didn't do their vocal or physical warm-up that day. It is easier to get rid of physical blockages. It's more difficult with emotions, because they often deal with trust.

Phillips: Let's talk about some of this year's Oscar-nominated performances. In American Fiction, it's so satisfying to listen to Jeffrey Wright and fellow contestant Sterling K. Brown, along with everyone else, handle the verbal exchanges. Meanwhile, with The Holdovers, you have Paul Giamatti, who I saw again at the La Jolla Playhouse 30 years ago, when he was straight out of the Yale training program. Great, even then. And now. That's one hell of a vocal instrument there.

Zager: I agree! He doesn't put technique above, so it's just brilliance. It has real scope. Same with Annette Bening. And I think Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer nominee) has a tremendous vocal range, if well trained.

With great actors, it's not about vocal training or versatility. Steve Buscemi, for example. He sounds like he says it, but it's such an interesting and believable voice. Not everyone is Alan Rickman or Richard Burton, you know (laughs).

Doors: Many young actors today tend to underproject. They do not notice stressed syllables. So where I might say something is wrong, they say terrible. No elevator. Everything tends to be flat. Nobody wanted to be noticed. Everyone wants to fit in.

If you don't train the voice, then the voice gets tired and if the audience can't hear, then everyone is in trouble! Nowadays, with television and streaming, more and more people put on subtitles because they don't understand what the actors are saying.

Phillips: I hear this complaint all the time. With some films, whether it's the sound mix or how your TV's sound is calibrated or not, the actors' voices are buried beneath the music. Or the explosions. Or the music competing with the explosions.

Zager: It often seems to me that the microphone gets so close to the actor that it turns into a whispered performance. It takes away so much from the actors' performance if all they do is whisper. We don't get the full range of a character's thoughts and emotions, because they are simply leveled out.

You know what's amazing to me? Say you're an actor and you have vocal problems. You are placed on vocal rest. Ideally, you are supposed to stay in a completely silent environment for the voice to heal. This is the mind-blowing part: studies have shown that when you're on vocal rest, you're not even supposed to listen to any music! Without meaning to, just by listening to music, your vocal cords come together, rub together, as if they were trying to produce the same sound. Your voice is as sympathetic as an instrument. It comes close to the sound of music, even if you just listen. It's crazy.

Doors: One of my neighbors is from Ukraine and she works a lot on Zoom. She is losing her voice, so I prepare vocal exercises for her. It's not just about actors; the idea of ​​training and protecting one's voice is important for everyone, so that we can communicate effectively.

Were trained to learn how to fly a plane. We are training to learn how to ride a horse. Why not treat the human voice the same way?

