Ten years after Barack Obama's beige suit turned heads, Hollywood is catching up with Donald Glover, Tom Hiddleston and Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, all of whom bravely wore beige on the red carpet.





When then-US President Barack Obama wore a beige suit to a press conference in the summer of 2014, his outfit choice caused a stir among political pundits and fashion observers. Known for sticking to a classic color palette of gray and blue, Obama opted for a more summer-appropriate beige suit, paired with a white shirt and tie, which made headlines. It didn't take long for the outfit to go viral on social media, with mocking tweets such as Yes, we tan! and The Audacity of the Mole refer respectively to one of his campaign slogans and the title of one of his books. Former US President Barack Obama swapped his usual blue or gray look for a beige suit during a press conference at the White House in 2014. Photo: Getty Images As the strength of the backlash showed, the beige suit is one of the most controversial menswear staples. It's notoriously difficult to achieve and often unflattering, so fit is extremely important. Opt for a well-fitted model if you don't want to look like a disheveled schoolboy or a disreputable redneck.

English actor Tom Hiddleston at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills in January. Photo: AFP Beige suits can seem intimidating outside of summer, but if you choose the right fabric and color, they'll be a great new addition to your wardrobe; it may just take a bit of confidence the first time you wear it, says Sophie Jordan, menswear buying director at online luxury retailer Mytheresa. They can be difficult to achieve as there are many color variations, so it's important to find the right shade to flatter your skin tone. It can also be about knowing which accessories to match, and I would recommend a dark brown belt and shoes rather than black, which can look too harsh against the tan. Bigger than fashion? Why Taylor Swift will never sign with a luxury brand American actor Tyler James Williams at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Photo: AFP Nearly a decade after Obama's takeover, several Hollywood celebrities recently gave the beige suit another chance on the red carpet. At the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year, It's us Actor Justin Hartley wore a crisp beige suit with satin lapels from Italian brand Nana Sartoria, paired with a gold Rolex watch. Not to be outdone, Abbott Elementary School Star Tyler James Williams offered a bolder take on the beige suit with a pinstriped number from Dolce & Gabbana with a floral buttonhole pinned to its lapel. Actor Donald Glover at the premiere of Mr & Mrs Smith in January. Photo: Invision/AP Williams' stylist Ilaria Urbinati is clearly a fan of the tan as she dressed actor Tom Hiddleston in a suit with a matching tie for the Bafta Tea Party in Beverly Hills a few days after the Globes. At the series premiere in New York Mr. and Mrs. Smith, actor Donald Glover, who also works with Urbinati, sported a loose bronzed look Fear of God, the avant-garde label based in Los Angeles . Showrunner and co-creator Brad Falchuk arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Brothers Sun at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on January 4, 2024. Photo: AFP The instigator of the recent revival of the beige suit, however, is Brad Falchuk, a lesser-known screenwriter, producer and director, but married to one of the most famous and fashionable women in Hollywood: Gwyneth Paltrow. 6 of Madonna and Lourdes Leon's Most Iconic Twinning Fashion Moments Christopher Briney is another rocking beige suit, seen here in January in New York. Photo: GC Images At the premiere of his Netflix show The Sun Brothers in Los Angeles, Falchuk showed up in a classic pinstripe suit with a slightly shiny finish that was a great counterpoint to Paltrow's crimson outfit by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri. Meanwhile, rising actor Chris Briney, who had his big break with the hit series The summer I became prettyshowed the importance of fit in a Tods suit paired with a V-neck knit that could have been a major misstep but instead was a success thanks to the clean cut of the ensemble.

