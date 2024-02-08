Connect with us

Entertainment

Puttshack, mini-golf course with arcade and bar, opens February 10 at Natick Mall

Puttshack, mini-golf course with arcade and bar, opens February 10 at Natick Mall

 


NATICK Combining retro arcade nostalgia, miniature golf, nightlife and fine dining, Puttshack brings a new twist to some familiar MetroWest entertainment.

Puttshack, which opens its doors to the public on Saturday, is the Natick Shopping Centerthe new entertainment offering from . Located inside the old American girl doll store, the Chicago-based startup claims to be “the world's first and only premium, tech-infused mini-golf destination featuring food and drinks from around the world.”

Natick is its second location in New England, following the one opening at the end of 2022 in Boston's Seaport district.

Puttshack uses what it calls “Trakaball” technology, a tool that tracks golfers' scores as they play one of three nine-hole courses. The game is scored differently from traditional golf and mini-golf, with players earning points based on the number of strokes needed to complete a hole, with bonus points awarded for launching the ball into a more difficult “supertube” hole.

Puttshack operations director Suzie Dagenais shows off a miniature golf hole with a drum line, Feb. 7, 2024. Puttshack opens to the public Saturday.

“Technology-infused mini-golf”:Chicago startup Puttshack announces plans to open at Natick Mall

Each hole presents challenges that require players to use different strategies. On one hole, labeled “True or False”, each player is given a statement that they must determine to be true or false, then places their ball on the side of the hazard representing the player's answer. If their answer is correct, the ball spits near the hole and if they make a mistake, the ball spits further.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/story/news/local/2024/02/08/puttshack-mini-golf-course-bar-restaurant-opening-natick-mall/72370404007/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: