Puttshack, mini-golf course with arcade and bar, opens February 10 at Natick Mall
NATICK Combining retro arcade nostalgia, miniature golf, nightlife and fine dining, Puttshack brings a new twist to some familiar MetroWest entertainment.
Puttshack, which opens its doors to the public on Saturday, is the Natick Shopping Centerthe new entertainment offering from . Located inside the old American girl doll store, the Chicago-based startup claims to be “the world's first and only premium, tech-infused mini-golf destination featuring food and drinks from around the world.”
Natick is its second location in New England, following the one opening at the end of 2022 in Boston's Seaport district.
Puttshack uses what it calls “Trakaball” technology, a tool that tracks golfers' scores as they play one of three nine-hole courses. The game is scored differently from traditional golf and mini-golf, with players earning points based on the number of strokes needed to complete a hole, with bonus points awarded for launching the ball into a more difficult “supertube” hole.
“Technology-infused mini-golf”:Chicago startup Puttshack announces plans to open at Natick Mall
Each hole presents challenges that require players to use different strategies. On one hole, labeled “True or False”, each player is given a statement that they must determine to be true or false, then places their ball on the side of the hazard representing the player's answer. If their answer is correct, the ball spits near the hole and if they make a mistake, the ball spits further.
“The game certainly requires more than just golf skills,” said Angelina Gradilla, Puttshack senior brand director. “My boyfriend is a very good golfer, but I can beat him at Puttshack just by understanding how the course works.”
Classic arcade games are the theme of Puttshack classes
A common theme spread across all three courses is classic arcade games. Holes are dedicated to Skee-ball, Pac-Man, pinball and others.
“Things have changed you don’t want to just sit at a bar and have a drink,” said Suzie Dagenais, director of operations for Puttshack Natick. “You want to do something active, you want to be somewhere fun. There's a lot of nostalgia for a place like Puttshack. You might not see your traditional windmill hole, but we have a Connect 4 hole, we have a Tetris hole, we have those nostalgia elements in addition to playing mini golf. »
One of the most publicized aspects of Puttshack is its culinary options.
“I've been in the food and beverage business for 25 years, and what really appealed to me about Puttshack is that it's world-class food with a fun activity,” Dagenais said. “There are so many styles of this type of venue where the activity is concentrated and the food and drinks are an afterthought. Puttshack succeeds These are not concessions, they are restoration, they are scratch cooking. You have a meal.
Some menu options include spicy Thai chicken, Korean bao buns, cheese empanadas and Atlanta “hot” style chicken sliders.
“My favorite items on the menu are our Persian chicken skewers, paired with an incredible grilled pita,” Dagenais said. “We also have Shiitake pot stickers, they are amazing You don't miss meat at all.
Natick Mall has become a hub of entertainment options
The attraction is the latest entertainment option coming to the mall, replacing more traditional retail options.Level99, a series of escape rooms and games, opened in June 2021 on the second floor of the former Sears location. Chain of arcades and restaurantsDave & Buster'sopened in 2019.
Last June, the mall also saw the opening of Gamebox, an immersive motion-sensing video gaming experience, which opened in the former LIT Custom Shop.
“Easy to recover”:Gamebox brings immersive games to Natick Mall
Gradilla said Puttshack chose the Natick mall based on previous relationships and the promise of attracting a different flow of customers than its Boston location.
“We collaborated with Brookfield Propertiesowner of the mall, other locations and this neighborhood is a very vibrant, family-friendly neighborhood and Puttshack is a game for everyone,” Gradilla said. “In the city, it's obviously attractive to young adults, all being in the suburbs we expect more families to come.”
In Natick, reservations can be made online or in person. Each round at Puttshack costs $18 for adults and $10 for children under 12.
