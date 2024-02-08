Mo'Nique talks Taraji P. Henson and pay inequality in Hollywood

Mo'Nique can relate to Taraji P. Henson's complaints about pay inequality as a black woman in Hollywood. The actress and comedian appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast on Wednesday. Shay Shay Clubwhere she revealed that the two had a discussion about it about ten years ago.

In response to Henson's tearful interview with SiriusXM about being undervalued as a black actress, Mo'Nique called it “painful to watch” at the 23:40 mark. “However, Taraji and I had a conversation over ten years ago in my trailer while I was doing The Monique show. And she said: You know, you have to keep getting it until your turn comes. And I said: Taraji, most of us die before our turn comes. We must ask for it now. Now I understand this because there was a time when I felt the same way because that's what I was told.

Sharpe asked Mo'Nique why she thinks she hasn't received the same public support as Henson. He was the messenger,” she said. “I should just be grateful that I was invited to the party. You are a tall, fat black woman. How dare you be the one.'”

“And then on top of that, you say names,” she continued. “You say Oprah's name out loud. You say Tyler's name out loud. You say Lee's name out loud. You say Lionsgate out loud. That's not what we do. We Let's say 'they'. We say the people. We say the studio. We say the producers. How dare you actually say the names of our heroes? They are our heroes. How could you say their names out loud?”

Like Katt Williams last month, Mo'Nique streamed Black Hollywood during her Shay Shay Club visit, also suggesting that there was tension between Henson and Oprah Winfrey over The color purpledespite their two denials.

As a reminder, Mo'Nique's issues with Winfrey stem from the former Parkers star alleging she was 'blackballed' by Winfrey after refusing to do unpaid promotion for 2009 drama Precious. The relationship between the two has been strained since, with Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels thrown into the feud, although the latter issued a public apology to Mo'Nique and re-established a working relationship with her.

As for Perry, in 2022, Mo'Nique recorded a phone conversation that took place after their decade-long breakup. Perry reportedly said he intended to publicly apologize to Mo'Nique as long as her husband, Sidney Hicks, was not involved, and as long as she apologized to him and Winfrey for his “blackball” allegations.

On Shay Shay ClubMo'Nique insinuated that Winfrey made an example of her by preventing the Oscar winner from taking consistent acting work afterPrecious.

“We [acted] as if our eyes didn't see what they saw when we saw this promotion happening with The color purple“, Monique said at minute 31:50. “We wanted to act like we hadn't seen how Oprah Winfrey treated Taraji.”

Mo'Nique also addressed Winfrey and Henson standing awkwardly together during promotional appearances for The color purple. “In my humble opinion, when you saw her coming, you saw that there was tension,” Mo'Nique explained. “You saw that something was happening. And then when you see Taraji writing him a love letter, it's like, look, we need to stand and stay strong about what we know.”

She continued: “We know you were mistreated. We know it wasn't right. We know it was unfair. And then you turned around and said, 'Oh, but Lady O will is busy.' I have a problem with that. It allows Lady O to continue doing what she's doing and we're in a position of “I don't want to say anything because we saw how Mo'Nique got yelled at. “