Kevin Spacey to return to Hollywood after being found not guilty

Article content Kevin Spacey marks his return to Hollywood with the role of a hitman. The American Beauty actor, 64, who was cleared in July 2023 of sexual assault charges against four men, has landed the role of the killer in thriller Peter Five Eight, with a trailer for the film showing his character disposing of a corpse, holding a terrified woman at knifepoint, and calling himself a fallen soul.

Article content The preview also sees Kevin's killer spend the night with a woman called Brenda, played by Rebecca De Mornay, 64, and shoot a man in broad daylight. The film's tagline, written and directed by Michael Zaiko Hall, reads: In this town, nothing is what it seems. Kevin was cleared of sexual assault allegations on July 26 last year when a jury at Southwark Crown Court, London, returned a not guilty verdict on all charges. Recommended by the editorial Actor Kevin Spacey looking for a fresh start in Paris London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday On the court steps after the verdicts were handed down, The Usual Suspects actor said: I imagine many of you can understand that there is a lot to process after what just happened today. 'today. But I would like to say that I am extremely grateful to the jury for taking the time to carefully consider all the evidence and facts before making their decision. I am touched by today's result. Kevin was seen placing his hand on his chest as the not guilty verdicts were delivered and mouthed a thank you. It was announced in January that he would be attending the three-day horror convention, Mad Monster Party 2024, taking place February 16-18 in North Carolina, with a promotional photo showing Kevin with blood dripping on his face. her hand.

