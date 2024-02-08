Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of her film's release. Watch | Bollywood





Ahead of the release of her romantic drama film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, actor Kriti Sanon visited the Siddhivinayak Temple. In the videos captured by the Mumbai-based paparazzi, Kriti can be seen wearing a stunning lime green with white prints on her kurta set. (Also Read: CBFC asks makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to shorten sex scene between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon) Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak temple {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} She opted for matching shoes to complete the look. She opted for minimal makeup. Her straight hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! About his next film Recently, the makers released the official trailer of the film and three songs, Tum Se, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and Akhiyaan Gulaab, which received good response from the audience. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and eventually marries Kriti's character Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer showed that he finally fell in love with the robot. The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar produced it. The film will hit the theaters on February 9 and also stars legendary actor Dharmendra. Kriti's upcoming projects Apart from this, Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, the makers of the upcoming film The Crew revealed the first teaser of the film. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared the teaser, which she captioned, “Fasten your seatbelts, get your popcorn ready and get ready to be served #TheCrew hitting theaters in March!” {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The film will be released in theaters on March 29. Previously, it was scheduled to release on March 22, but the producers decided to postpone the release of the film. The first teaser of the film shows Kareena, Kriti and Tabu walking with their backs to the camera. The trio wear red cabin crew uniforms. The crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. It's the story of three women and is presented as a hilarious riot, set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. However, their destiny leads them into unjustified situations and they find themselves caught in a web of lies. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

