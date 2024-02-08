Meet Your Artist: Christopher “Gus” Gruner

Christopher “Gus” Gruner moved to Vail ten years ago and finds the natural setting inspiring him.

Christopher Gruner/Courtesy photo

Q: How long have you lived in the Valley and what brought you here?

A: I'm from New York. I have lived in the Vail Valley for 10 years now. After graduating from college, I realized I wasn't quite ready to jump into the office jobs on my doorstep, so I reached out to good friend and lifelong ski buddy, Ryan Anderson (present-day Vail local) who lived in Vail at the time. He mentioned he had a room available to rent, so I moved out. I thought it would be a great entry point for a young artist to get their bearings and a great mountain to ski on!

Q: Where does your passion for art come from?

A: Growing up in New York, I fell in love with most of the graffiti I saw every day. I fell in love with the bright colors and different styles of hands I saw everywhere. Anonymity and reinvention through creative tag names were also things that appealed greatly to my young mind. At this point I grabbed some pens, markers and spray cans and got to work on my own labels and styles.

Not being the best student in my childhood, I found my place in the art world. One day I started reading a lot about artists and different styles of art that appealed to me. Soon after, I realized we were in a world without black and white answers, a place where anyone with a voice and an opinion was in charge. Reading and conceptualizing without rules or rigid answers about the world I had known allowed my brain waves to start functioning and learning, for what felt like the first time in my life .

I then found myself in Vail. When I arrived, I hadn’t yet broken away from my graffiti roots or even picked up a real paintbrush. With a new environment and this new way of life without outside education, I continued reading and started painting.

Gruner says his aspen paintings seem to be his most recognizable work in Vail. Christopher Gruner/Courtesy photo

Q: Describe your artistic style.

A: I have several different styles of art. I would like to think of a little something for everyone! All of these styles share an abstract approach but are very different from each other. My aspen paintings seem to be my most recognizable work here in Vail. They have a beautiful texture and a more contemporary abstract feel. Very appropriate for the mountain modern style home you often see in Vail. They seem to be a refreshing departure from the more classical interpretation of aspen paintings, often wrapped in gilded frames.

My urban abstract work is very vast. This goes back deep to my beginnings in graffiti. It gets rid of the paint-by-numbers look and relies heavily on gestural movement and color building techniques. This style was so much fun to discover during my days at Mountain Art Collective. It's definitely the most fun and quickest!

I have also started a new project involving these new surrealist figures which are also starting to develop! Stay tuned.

Many of Gruner's works are on display at Squash Blossom Vail's boutique on Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village. Christopher Gruner/Courtesy photo

Q: Who are your favorite artists?

A: Willem de Kooning, Earl Biss, Henry Moore, Picasso, John Currin, Jasper Johns and Edgar Degas.

Q: Tell us about one of your favorite pieces that you worked on.

A: This new project involving these distorted surrealist figures begins to gradually develop. This turned out to be a lot of fun and very educational, as classical technique and realistic painting have never been my strong point. I also have fun working directly with my clients on commissioning urban abstract paintings and aspen trees for their homes. This gives my clients the ability to organize their space and have artwork that fits their home perfectly.

Gruner grew up in New York and was captivated by graffiti art. Christopher Gruner/Courtesy photo

Q: If you weren't an artist, what would you be doing?

A: If I wasn't an artist, I would most likely be creating art purely for sports, but most likely, and hopefully, I would be working in the colored service industry here in Vail. I was eventually able to become a full-time artist because of the freedoms and many successful friendships I had developed while working throughout Vail's service industry.

Q: What do you hope people take away from your work?

A: I think the different styles I offer can take the viewer to different places and demand new creative ideas. Urban abstract work acts as an agent for the development of new imaginative thinking or simply as a dive into seeing what you can see (and please tell me about it!). I think the aspen paintings are a refreshing step into the simplistic beauty of our local nature here in Vail. Hopefully these works will allow those who enjoy them to take a deep grateful breath while skiing or throughout their daily lives. At the very least, I hope my works can provide a momentary escape from reality and act as a shared moment of creative freedom.

Q: Where is your work displayed (a local gallery) or how/where can people see it?

A: Everyone is more than welcome to schedule a visit to my beautiful studio in East Vail to view the wide variety of my works. I also have many works hanging at Squash Blossom among many beautiful jewelry pieces right on Gore Creek Drive.

Q: Is there anything else we should have asked, anything else you'd like to share?

A: I need people to know how grateful I am to be a part of my town here in Vail. I met so many wonderful people. Many of them are so generous, so positive, so uplifting and loving. Without my family and friends here in Vail, I'm not sure I would have had the courage to pursue this pipe dream on my own. THANK YOU.