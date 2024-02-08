Ryan Gosling still baffled by Barbie Oscar snubs | Entertainment

Ryan Gosling is ready to “start challenging people on the beach” following Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snubs.
The 43-year-old actor recently said he was “extremely honored” to be in the running for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming Oscars, but also expressed how “disappointed” he was that his co -star of “Barbie” failed to succeed. shortlist for Best Actress and the 40-year-old filmmaker only received Best Adapted Screenplay, missing out on a Best Director nomination.
And now Ryan has admitted to “heavily changing” his statement and he's still amazed at how a film that had such a huge impact failed to get the recognition it deserved.
He told Variety: “I've heavily edited that statement. I think if I say more, I'm basically going to put on a mink and start challenging people on a beach on Malibu Beach.
In terms of people's reactions, the film continues to provoke conversations with each incarnation. This continues to provoke this dialogue. That’s the power of this film. I have a hard time comparing it to anything.
But it's yet another reason that proves it's so much more than a summer blockbuster. It's a great work of art. This is what Greta and Margot created.
The 'Drive' actor thinks playing Ken in 'Barbie' is the most challenging role he's ever played.
He said: This is the most difficult role I have ever had to play. It was like a teammate acting in little shorts and no shirt, no net. I wanted to make sure that if I was going to do it, I was like, I can't screw this up. I can't be the guy who ruined the Barbie movie. So if I want to do it, I have to do more than I am capable of.
In a way, everything I've done has led to this. And I can't believe I'm saying that. There were times when I was doing it and I was thinking, I don't feel like I've worked this hard since “Blue Valentine.”
“There were times when I left Blue Valentine completely emotionally exhausted, lying on the floor of the car on the way home, just empty. And it was even harder to play Ken. And I thought : How do I feel about this in this film?
