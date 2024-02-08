Britney Spears Shares Photo With A-list Actor She Forgot She Kissed

Britney Spears revealed a ton of secrets and juicy information in her recent memoir The woman in me, but she apparently left out one story in particular.

The pop superstar never mentioned her make-out session with an A-list actor, a gossip she said on Wednesday that she had already forgotten something.

The star in question? None other than Ben Affleck.

In a job on her now-private Instagram account, the singer shared a photo of herself, Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren.

Cool photo of me, Ben Affleck and Diane Warren from years ago, Spears wrote in the caption. He's such an incredible actor. Did I forget to mention that I kissed Ben that night, I honestly forgot…damn, that's crazy!!!

She teased that there was more to the story, but declined to share more details.

I wish I could tell you the story that happened before that!!! Oh my God, I'm just a gossip girl, the caption read.

Spears' book covered a number of her relationships, including her controversial breakup with Justin Timberlake and her relationships with actor Colin Farrell.

In the Affleck case, however, this was not the case It's hard to forget you.