Former Deus actor Elias Toufexis says goodbye to Adam Jensen after game's cancellation

It's a sad time for Deus Ex fans following the cancellation of a new game in the series and layoffs at its developer, Eidos Montreal. And it's a sad time for Elias Toufexis, who played famous Deus Ex protagonist Adam Jensen in the series' most recent games.

In a candid article on Reddit, Toufexis said goodbye to Adam Jensen saying: alas, his story seems to be over. While Toufexis confirmed that he did not work on this canceled Deus Ex game and expressed hope that another company could pick up the Deus Ex license, it appears that for now, Adam Jensen is done for.

Here is Toufexis' statement in full:

Hi all.

Elias Toufex is here.

I wanted to come here and thank you for this page, your wonderful messages over the years and your continued and incredibly strong support.

As for Jensen, we say goodbye, but hopefully not goodbye. Maybe someone else will buy the license. Maybe we'll do an animated series or finish the game. Elon Musk is a big fan, I think he has money. Someone ask him! 😉

As you all know, Jensen is one of the characters I have played that is close to my heart. It seems like I will always be associated with him and that suits me just fine.

Alas, his story seems to be over. I'm relatively certain that the game that was canceled wasn't an Adam Jensen story, so the cancellation makes me more angry than anything else because friends of Eidos were fired. Video game companies find themselves in a strange situation right now. I hope it gets better.

Once again, I just wanted to thank you all for the time you spent sending in fan art, stories, and general messages of love. The number of CAMEO appearances I've had to do just for Jensen fans makes me smile.

I hope you enjoy the other works I'm lucky enough to release, but I know that whoever the character is, he won't mean as much as Adam Jensen to many of you…and to me.

For love and support? I asked for that.

Last month, struggling parent company Embracer Group reportedly canceled this new Deus Ex game after two years of development. 97 Eidos Montreal staff members were laid off.

Screens – Deus Ex Mankind Divided

The high-profile restructuring of Embracer Group has led to a number of studio closures, mass layoffs and the putting up of other subsidiaries for sale. The company's financial difficulties following the collapse of a $2 billion deal with Saudi-backed Savvy Games Group. Embracer reports third quarter financial results for fiscal 2024 on February 15.

The Embracer group acquired Eidos Montreal from Square Enix in 2022 as well as the rights to franchises such as Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, and Deus Ex. The most recent entry in the Deus Ex franchise was 2016's Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which followed the highly praised entry in 2011, Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

As for Toufexis, he continues Tweeter that a massive game he played and directed was canceled, and another game he played and directed was reworked and was now starting from scratch with a completely new team. Toufexis did not disclose the names of the projects. The video game world is currently a disaster zone, Toufexis said.

I'm currently working on two or three other games but I would expect them all to be canceled before the end of the week or something.” he added. SO: I'm fine guys. I'm very lucky to have a lot of irons in the fire. Games are just in a weird place right now.

The video game industry has already suffered thousands of layoffs in 2024, in what some have described as the most difficult period for the industry since the crash of 1983. Most recently, Microsoft laid off 1,900 employees from its division of games following the takeover of Call of Duty for 69 billion dollars. Activision Blizzard Service Owner. This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complained that these layoffs contradicted what was said in the antitrust trial regarding Microsoft's now-complete acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

