West Hollywood City Council approves San Vicente Boulevard Heavenly Sanctuary project





In an ordinary West Hollywood Municipal council meeting On Monday, February 5, 2024, the city voted to move forward with the San Vicente Streetscapes Plaza project on San Vicente Boulevard. The close three-to-two vote approves an ambitious futuristic design aimed at redefining the cityscape. The proposed overhaul, estimated to cost between $13.5 million and $18 million, is expected to be primarily funded through advance grants, according to a city staff report. At the heart of the project is the concept of a “sky sanctuary”, envisaged as an environmentally friendly public space promoting innovation and adaptability. The plan includes a curbless sidewalk, seamlessly integrated with vehicle traffic, and a protected bike lane for improved accessibility and safety. Mobile planters will adorn the thoroughfare, facilitating street closures during annual events such as WeHo Pride and other events requiring the closure of San Vicente Boulevard. An elevated wildlife sanctuary, spanning the boulevard, will not only provide refuge from urban heat, but will also serve as a sustainable water management system by capturing stormwater for reuse and irrigation, as detailed in the report. Mayor John Erickson and Councilman John Heilman expressed reservations about prioritizing the project amid other pressing municipal needs. Councilor Heilman expressed concern that the ambitious plan presented to council differed significantly from what had been previously discussed and approved. He questioned potential disruptions to car traffic and ongoing discussions about the alignment of metro lines. Erickson advocated focusing on existing infrastructure projects. Councilmember Lauren Meister praised the project as visionary, highlighting its alignment with city goals encompassing public safety, mobility, climate action and biodiversity conservation. “I actually think this is a positive project for the city,” Councilman Meister said. “I feel like it accomplishes a lot of the goals that we keep talking about, and we, you know, talk talk, talk talk, walk talk, talk whatever…public safety, climate, resilience, and reduction of extreme phenomena. heat, which is not improving, and increases our biodiversity in the city as well as mobility. I think this project is something that would put us on the map as a creative city. I think we had kind of lost that a little bit…” Vice Mayor Chelsea Byers praised the project’s innovative approach, noting the extensive civic engagement that resulted in its completion. Byers highlighted the project's dual commitment to combating climate change while improving public amenities. In response, Councilor Sepi Shyne reassured that the council had meticulously addressed these concerns and highlighted the modest financial burden of the project on the city, with the majority of funding coming from grants. She called the renderings beautiful. Councilor Meister proposed directing staff to retain a technical consultant at an estimated cost of $130,000 and increasing the budget for the current design and consulting team's estimated costs to $95,000 $ from the general fund to complete the required technical study within six months for the month of July. 2024 grant application deadline for the Los Angeles County Safe and Clean Water Infrastructure Grant Program. “I would also like to direct the staff on this motion to work directly with Metro to ensure that we do not have any issues, conflicts or issues that arise down the road.” The motion passed by a vote of three to two, with Mayor Erickson and Councilman Heilman voting no. The project, expected to take several years, is expected to begin construction once grants are secured, with an estimated completion date of 2030.

