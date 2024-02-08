James Norton's heartbreak as actor splits from fiancée Imogen Poots after six years of dating

He's one of the most sought-after male leads – and known for being a lovable leading man off-screen as well.

However, friends say Happy Valley star James Norton is quietly nursing his heartbreak after splitting from fiancée Imogen Poots.

I'm told the couple, who shared a house in east London, split before Christmas.

Both have been working almost constantly, with James, 38, filming the Bob Marley biopic One Love, which premiered in Los Angeles and London this week.

He plays Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Imogen, 34, spent time in New Mexico in 2022 making the drama Outer Range with James Brolin and is now filming in Northamptonshire making Hedda, a new adaptation of Ibsen's Hedda Gabler.

In an interview last year to promote the Happy Valley finale, James said of his busy acting life: “It comes at a cost because you don't see each other a lot, but we're willing to pay that to have the benefit of having someone. in your life close to you, who understands, who forgives, who will give up his Sunday to do an annoying self-recording (audition).'

They reunited after meeting at a performance of the play Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse in 2017 and got engaged in February 2022.

Imogen was last seen with James after the opening night of A Little Life, an adaptation of the novel by Hanya Yanagihara, in March 2023.

However, there was no sign of her at the premieres of One Love, in Jamaica, Los Angeles or London.

The two also appear to have unfollowed each other on social media, and Imogen is not among those who liked Norton's recent Instagram posts about the film.

Spokespeople for Imogen and James did not respond to requests for comment this week.

James, who went to Ampleforth College before studying theology at Cambridge, recently completed Joy, a Netflix film about the first 'test tube baby' Louise Brown.

He is currently directing Playing Nice, a four-part ITV drama about parents who discover their children were accidentally switched at birth. James is executive producer of this show through his own company, Rabbit Track Productions.

They got engaged in February 2022 (pictured together in January 2020)

Of the Happy Valley finale, which saw escaped prisoner Tommy Lee Royce in a final confrontation with Sgt Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, he said: “That scene with Sarah was one of the most specials that I have ever shot. The whole thing was calm, like in a church.

“She was spectacular and I felt like I was doing a good job. Usually I come off set and I'm like, “Oh no, I screwed up!” It's horrible! I hate myself. Life is shit! »

In the final scenes of Happy Valley, Cawood called her sister Clare and told her that she had one last meeting with Tommy. “We had another little fight. I won, obviously. I think I may have scorched one of your crochet blankets.

The couple's romance began in December 2017, a few months after James split from Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley, 34 (pictured in April 2017). He stayed with her for two years.

James and Jessie met after starring in the six-part dramatization of Tolstoy's War and Peace, released in 2016.

At the time, Jessie said the breakup was “acrimonious,” attributing it in part to the difficulty of dating another actor.

James and Imogen initially had a long-distance relationship (between New York and London), which she had previously spoken about in an interview with The Evening Standard.

She said: “It’s all I’ve ever known. I've never seen anything collapse because of distance.

“Sharing a bathroom, however, is a whole different matter,” she added.

Imogen (left) starred in The Father alongside Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in 2020

But in 2020, Imogen – who starred in The Father with Anthony Hopkins – moved into James's London neighborhood, before settling down together.

Imogen is best known for playing Tammy in the post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Weeks Later and for portraying Jesse Crichton in A Long Way Down.

That year, Imogen opened up about their long-distance romance as she split her time between London and New York.

“I find that work is my happy place, in a way. Because that's all I've ever known: pack a bag and move on.

“This restlessness that is inherent in you is very addictive. And I guess now I'm supposed to slow down and start a farm or something.

“But I’m not ready to do that. I want to continue exploring the world.

James previously said his 2020 film Nowhere Special, in which he played the dying father of a three-year-old boy, launched his “glum barometer” and that he couldn't wait to become a dad.