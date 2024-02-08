Hollywood stars return to Atlanta for the 12th annual SCAD TVfest WSB-TV Channel 2





ATLANTA — You might see Hollywood stars like Kelsey Grammer and George Lopez in downtown Atlanta this week. They and many others are in town for the 12th annual SCAD TVfest. Channel 2's Lori Wilson visited SCAD ahead of its milestone event. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] Do you know the shows you like to watch on repeat? At some point, the actors on these shows had to impress a casting agent and that's what these students are learning to become at SCAD Atlanta. SCAD is the only college in the country to offer a degree in casting. What is the first rule of casting, Wilson asked. You have to love the actors, said Alpha Tyler, SCAD casting manager. Tyler runs the professional casting office SCAD. At one point, she even introduced superstar Halle Bailey to the world. There's nothing better than giving someone their first television or film project, Tyler said. TRENDING STORIES: “SCAD gave me the confidence that I could leave here and get a job in casting,” June Hauser said. Hauser runs the student casting office. Grace Lawell is a SCAD graduate and now a professional actress. You can be a great actor, but you have to know contracts, representation, the casting process, how to audition, reels, resumes, headshots (and) networking, Lawell explained. There is no better way for students to learn than getting on set and being directly in the belly of the beast. It's the best way to learn, said Craig Anton, interim SCAD associate president. Anton says teaching students the craft in a way no other college does is what sets SCAD apart. This includes the SCAD TVfest where students learn and network directly with entertainment heavyweights. We don't just walk. We talk and share everything we know that will hopefully help our students rise to the top of the pile, Anton said. [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter] SCAD TV Festival will run through Saturday on the SCAD Midtown campus. To find out more about the SCAD casting office and SCAD TVfest, Click here. IN OTHER NEWS: Atlanta police work to get armed, barricaded suspect to surrender Cox Media Group 2023

