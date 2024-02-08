Aditya Dhar reveals why The Immortal Ashwatthama was shelved | Bollywood





After the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, filmmaker Aditya Dhar aimed big and wanted to make a film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky Kaushal or Allu Arjun was rumored to play the lead character and despite speculation that the film was in pre-production, it never took off. At the trailer launch of Article 370, Aditya finally gave an update on the project. (Also Read: Yami Gautam Speaks About Her Pregnancy For The First Time: It's Surreal, My Baby Was A Part Of Section 370) It's too big for Indian cinema A concept poster of The Immortal Ashwatthama Speaking to the press, Aditya said, "We have put this on the back burner for now. I'll be honest, the kind of vision we all had for this was too ambitious to work for Indian cinema. The kind of VFX quality we were looking for, no one even looked for it here. Until technology becomes affordable or movie theaters increase, we will have to wait. Citing James Cameron as an example, he said even the American filmmaker was waiting for the market to develop. Even he waited for the market to develop, for the technology to reach the level where he could actually present it. Of course, I'm not him, but if we are to achieve excellence, there can be no mediocrity. I can't come there because of that. Even if it takes five years of my prime time, the movie must be great. Upcoming work Aditya won the National Film Award for Best Director for his debut film Uri: The Strike. Now, he has written and produced a film titled Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and starring his wife, actor Yami Gautam and Priyamani. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday and will hit the screens on February 23. At the launch, Aditya and Yami also announced that they will be parents soon. Apart from this, Aditya is also writing and producing a film titled Dhoom Dhaam, which is in post-production.

