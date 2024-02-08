Dakota Johnson slams Nepo Baby's 'annoying' comments, blasts streaming executives

Dakota Johnson spoke out on the industry in a new interview with L'Officiel ahead of the release of her superhero tentpole “Madame Web.” The actress mulled the idea of ​​taking her indie drama “Daddio” to a film festival last year, where she says it took a lot of effort to sell it, even though it featured stars her and Oscar winner Sean Penn in the lead roles.

“We made a movie called 'Daddio' that was sold in Telluride to Sony Classics, which was amazing, but it took a lot of fighting to get there,” Johnson said. “People are so scared, and I’m like, ‘Why? What will happen if you do something brave? It's like no one knows what to do and everyone is scared. That's what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do what's safe and what's safe is really boring.

Johnson said she is “discovering that it’s really dark in this industry. It's really discouraging.

“The people who run the streaming platforms don't trust the creatives or the artists to know what's going to work, and that's just going to implode us,” she continued. “It’s really heartbreaking. It's so fucking hard. It's so difficult to achieve anything. Everything I want to achieve is really different, unique and very avant-garde, no matter what.

The actor's “Madame Web” press tour also took her to NBC's “Today” show, where she expressed her initial frustrations with the nepo baby talk. Johnson is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. During her recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Johnson poked fun at her nepo baby heritage.

“When this first started, I found it incredibly dull and boring,” Johnson said. “If you’re a journalist, write about something else. It just sucks. I jumped at the chance to make fun of it.

While Johnson's breakthrough came in the studio-backed “Fifty Shades” trilogy, she gained acclaim as an actress in independent dramas such as “A Bigger Splash” and “The Lost Daughter,” among other acclaimed titles. She recently said Radar Games that she “never thought” she would end up in the “world of superheroes” as the protagonist of “Madame Web.”

“When the script came along, I loved the idea of ​​a superhero being a young woman whose mind was extremely powerful. I loved the dynamic between her and these three young women; how they protect and support each other and genuinely care for each other,” Johnson said of his chance in the superhero genre. “And so it felt different and it was much more grounded and real and realistic. I just thought it was an interesting way to experience this world.

Johnson said Weekly Entertainment Earlier this month, directing “Madame Web” was a crazy experience as she had never acted in so many CGI-oriented scenes before.

“I've never really done a movie where you're on a blue screen, and there are fake explosions happening, and someone says, 'Explosion!' and you act like there’s an explosion,” Johnson said. “For me it was absolutely psychotic. I was like, “I have no idea if this is going to be good!” I hope I did a good job! »

Johnson will soon return to the world of independent films as the star of a new A24-backed romantic comedy from Celine Song, an Oscar nominee for “Past Lives.” Johnson headlines the film alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

“Madame Web” is released in theaters on February 14 by Sony.