Virginia Theater Festival to Open 50th Season with Musical Revue

The Virginia Theater Festival will open its 50th anniversary season June 27 with a musical revue filled with a half-century of songs. Tickets go on sale June 6. 50 and Over: A Musical Revue, running through June 30 at the Culbreth Theater, will be directed by Robert Chapel, the festival's longtime artistic director. Chapel, which has appeared in 29 of the festivals in 50 years, has brought all kinds of musicals to Charlottesville audiences over the years, and the revue will pay homage to a half-century of productions. Next is Little Shop of Horrors, which will be on view July 11-21 at the Culbreth. It will be directed by Jeffrey Meanza, who directed last summer's production of Dear Jack, Dear Louise. The sci-fi-fueled musical, created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, follows flower shop employee Seymour as he attempts to win Audrey's affections by growing a bloodthirsty plant. People also read… The final production of this year's season will be The 39 Steps, a detective farce running July 25 to August 4 at the Ruth Caplin Theater. Nicolas Minas will direct; he worked at the Virginia Stage Company in Norfolk; Cape Fear Regional Theater in Fayetteville, North Carolina; and various theaters in New York. The 39 Steps, which Partick Barlow adapted from a classic Alfred Hitchcock mystery, features four actors playing more than 150 roles. A detective finds himself in the middle of an international criminal network after a chance encounter with a beautiful spy. The fast-paced comedy adventure is filled with twists and turns, quick changes and laughs. The Virginia Theater Festival was founded in 1974 as the Heritage Repertory Company. Seasonal employment opportunities will be available for theater artists, technicians and administrators. Local auditions are scheduled for March 16. Details can be found at virginiatheatrefestival.org/jobs. For more information on the upcoming season, visit virginiatheatrefestival.org. Donors can go virginiatheatrefestival.org/support to learn more about backstage access, invitations to special events, purchasing tickets in advance and other benefits available to donors. Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

