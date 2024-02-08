ProposeDay: Get inspiration for your romantic proposal from Bollywood celebrities





Confessing your feelings to someone special can be a little nerve-wracking, especially during Valentine's week . But these comforting proposal ideas inspired by Bollywood Celebrities , can make your moment even more special. Whether you prefer a big gesture or an intimate setting, these ideas are here for you.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff: Musical Magic

If you and your partner share a love for music, take inspiration from Armaan Malik. The musician dedicated a song to his life partner, Aashna Shroff, in their favorite city, London. By blindfolding her and serenading her with a heartfelt song, Armaan created a romantic atmosphere before popping the question.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor : Surprise safari

On a talk show with Ranveer Singh , Alia Bhatt opened up about how Ranbir Kapoor surprised her with a proposal in Maasai Mara in Kenya during a short break. The unexpected and heartfelt moment in the middle of nature made it a memorable and cute proposal.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: On the road to true love

Sidharth Malhotra orchestrated a cinematic proposal for Kiara Advani in Rome, reflecting their love story on screen. Recreate lines from their Shershaah proposal scene, Sidharth charmed Kiara in a romantic atmosphere, turning their real-life love into a real-life fairy tale.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The Tiffany & Co Affair.

Nick Jonas knew early on that Priyanka was the one for him. He closed an entire Tiffany & Co. store in London to find the perfect ring and proposed to her while on vacation in Crete, Greece. A grand gesture that showed his commitment to their lasting romance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Maldivian magic

Deepika and Ranveer's love story blossomed on the sets of their film, Ram Leela . While vacationing in the Maldives, Ranveer secretly wore a ring and proposed during a Sandbank fling. Deepika, overcome with emotion, said yes, making the moment a sweet and unforgettable one.

