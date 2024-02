The prolific voiceover actor was 76 – The Hollywood Reporter

Greg Finley, actor, voiceover artist and ADR (additional dialogue replacement) specialist with credits including Robotics, The X Files And Men in Black II, is dead. He was 76 years old. Finley, who appeared and/or was heard in hundreds of films and television episodes, died Feb. 1 while vacationing with his in-laws in Phoenix, his son Guy Finley said. Finley served as writer, director and voice actor on the 1980s syndicated animated series. Robotics and created sounds for Cigarette Smoking Man (played by William B. Davis) on The X Files in the 1990s and a group of tiny aliens Men in Black II (2002). He retired in 2018 but continued to work occasionally, appearing as recently as last year in the Netflix docuseries. The king who never existed. Greg Ronald Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947. His father, Larry, cousin of fuzzy area creator Rod Serling, hosted shows on KTLA-TV and KFWB radio and was a leader in the audio and video tape industry. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1965, Finley spent 18 months in Vietnam in the Special Forces. He sold cars in Northern California after the service, then returned to the Los Angeles area to pursue his acting career. He began his career at the Looping Group in Burbank and in the 1980s provided ADR for the NBC series. Fleas and for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). Finley's on-screen work included roles in series such as The Dukes of Hazzard And Hill Street Blues and in films like Oliver Stone's The hand (1981) and that of Albert Brooks Defend your life (1991). He and his second wife, Patricia, were active in community theater at the Canyon Theater Guild in Santa Clarita and in Boise, Idaho, where they moved in 2015. Besides his wife, whom he married in 1982 (her former husband was actor Ray Middleton), survivors include his sons, Guy and Garrett; four stepdaughters from his first marriage; three brothers; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial services in Boise and Los Angeles will be held in the spring, with information here. Donations in his memory can be made to Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/greg-finley-dead-voiceover-actor-1235819480/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos