Moana Sequel Set at Disney for November 2024 Release – The Hollywood Reporter





Moana and Maui hit the ocean again. In a surprise move, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company will release an animated sequel to the 2016 film that hits theaters on November 27. The announcement was made during a conference call during which Iger emphasized that the ship was being righted during the Disney film. and TV several months after he recognized the company had done too much, too fast to power Disney+, leading to some cases of lower quality projects hitting the market. “I feel good about where we are with the studio,” Iger said during Wednesday's investor update. Dave Derrick Jr., who worked on the original film as a screenwriter, will direct the new sequel, which is distinct from a live-action remake of Moana with Dwayne Johnson. Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina write the music. Iger revealed the Moana The sequel was originally developed as a television series, before becoming a film. “We were impressed with what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Iger said on the call. He added that the film has surpassed 1 billion minutes of viewing on Disney+ in 2023, underscoring its continued cultural cachet. Among the news Iger also shared was a big coup for Disney+, the acquisition of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor version)). The company also revealed a release date for Zootopia 2 (November 26, 2025). On Wednesday, Iger said the company was “leaning a little bit more into sequels and franchises.” He added that Marvel Studios, which has been scaling back production, is “starting to focus on some of its strongest franchises going forward, but I'll leave it at that.” The original Moana Voice starred Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, a young woman who goes on an adventure against the wishes of her father, the chief of the Polynesian island of Motunui. Along the way, she teams up with Maui, a demigod of wind and sea voiced by Johnson. Johnson and Cravalho are expected to reprise their roles. The musical animated feature grossed $643.3 million worldwide and received Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for Lin-Manuel's “How Far I'll Go” Miranda. Ron Clements and John Musker directed the 2016 film. Miranda, Mark Mancina and Foa'i were the songwriters. THE Moana The news comes as the studio rethinks its franchise strategy after a number of high-profile sequels disappointed last year, with titles underperforming including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny And Wonders. Animation has also struggled in recent years, with the development of Pixar Light year and Disney Animation Strange world bombing in 2022. Last year's Pixar feature film Elementary was a bright spot, with the sleeper hit grossing nearly $500 million worldwide. Nearly a year ago, in March 2023, Iger suggested that the company would be more specific when choosing to greenlight sequels, particularly third or fourth installments. “Sequels generally work well for us, but do you need a third or a fourth, for example? Or is it time to turn to other characters? Iger said, specifically referring to Marvel.

