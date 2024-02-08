Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Khan, Ananya Panday and more…

– Advertisement –

Priyanka and Nick are completely devoted parents, says Madhu Chopra

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas' mother Madhu Chopra spoke about smart parenting and praised her actress daughter and son-in-law Nick Jonas calling them loving parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Madhu believes that parents should adopt a smart parenting approach.

“Intelligent parents have the ability to discern and choose wisely the lessons to be learned from their own education. New parents who possess this discernment can make thoughtful decisions about what values ​​to adopt from their parents. I think I was one of the smartest,” Madhu said.

Admiring the harmonious parenting partnership between Priyanka and Nick, she added, “Both are completely devoted parents; I don't see any line division between them. Where Priyanka leaves off, Nick picks up and where he stops, she picks up.

Conversations are fluid. I love that about them,” she said on Coto, a safe online space that encourages women to express themselves freely.

Sarah Khan: I wanted to play Gulbano as soon as I heard the story

Mumbai– Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who plays the character of Gulbano in the serial 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas', shared her thoughts on working on a unique script, saying that the serial is a twist on the idea of ​​stories of love the most heartbreaking but the most heartbreaking. relevant manner.

The 2024 Urdu drama is set to air on Indian television this month. Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, this 13-episode series promises a captivating blend of love, friendship and poetic drama.

Set in a small town, 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' is the coming-of-age story of Fakhar, played by Bilal Abbas, and Kashif, played by Raza Talish – two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman , Gulbano, tried by Sarah.

However, Gulbano's fantasies were captured by an anonymous poet named Devdas. As the plot progresses, Kashif reveals himself to be Devdas, becoming the object of Gulbano's desire. Unbeknownst to him, the real Devdas is Fakhar.

Talking about the series, Sarah said, “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas introduces a twist to the idea of ​​love stories in the most heartbreaking yet relatable way. It was a wonderful experience working with such talented people on a unique storyline. I knew I wanted to play Gulbano as soon as I heard the story during the first meeting.

“Working with Shahzad Nawaz, Saweera Nadeem, Bilal Abbas and the rest of the cast is a dream come true for any actor. The director, Anjum Shahzad, worked on every tiny aspect of the show which made me want to play Gulbano to the fullest,” added the “Wabaal” actress.

“Abdullapur Ka Devdas” is a classic story of love and how a person truly in love can cross all boundaries, even if it means sacrificing their love. This heartfelt story is a concentrate of love, friendship, betrayal and sacrifice.

Raza, who plays Kashif, said, “The confidence of the entire cast and crew in the project reflected the perfectly knitted story. This made the filming journey both realistic and profound. This story makes us want to know more, and I am happy to have participated in this creative work.

Director Anjum shared, “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is more than just a love story, it is a roller coaster journey of human emotions. Love and Devdas are two sides of the same coin. Whether it is the classic Devdas or the modern Abdullahpur ka Devdas, true love is at the heart of both the stories.

Talking about the release of Abdullahpur Ka Devdass on Zindagi, producer Shailja Kejriwal said, “The story is set in the small town of Abdullahpur, seamlessly blending passion, heartbreak and unexpected twists, revealing the complex web of relationships. Abdullahpur Ka Devdas delves into the human heart, showing how the heights of love can also lead to unexpected twists and deceptions.

It will be broadcast from February 26 on Zindagi.

Ananya Panday Delves into a 'Superhero'-Inspired Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday, who had recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, shared some new photos from her international catwalk debut and spoke about the idea behind the 'superhero' collection that she represented in the parade.

The actress had become a showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra during Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She became the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp. However, it was her attire that got people talking on the internet.

On Instagram, Ananya shared a bunch of photos, in which she can be seen wearing a distinct outfit, a dragonfly top which turned out to be extraordinary. She paired it with black velvet skirt. Her hair is neatly tied back and the diva has opted for minimal makeup.

The post is captioned: “It was such a moment! Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture Week, I loved the idea behind her “SUPERHERO” collection which draws attention to the nuances of sharing life with species of insects and reptiles that inhabit the environment with us.

“In seeking to build our lives on the planet, we may have taken over their habitats and driven them to extinction,” she added.

Ananya had also attended the Paris Fashion Week wearing a black mini dress inspired by butterflies. She carried a giant sieve decorated with butterfly designs. The sieve was apparently attached to the dress underneath. She completed her look with a sleek bun and black high heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in a cyber-thriller Control, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has Call My Bae and Akshay Kumar-starrer Shankara in the pipeline.

Ananya last featured in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​​​Gourav.

Rasika Dugal: Working on an improvised film is a delight for an actor

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Fairy Folk', feels that working on an improvised film brings absolute pleasure to an actor who is pushing the boundaries of his craft.

“Fairy Folk”, an evocative film about human relationships, received many positive responses at the Sydney Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival and Melbourne Indian Film Festival. The film also stars Rasika's husband Mukul Chadda and was directed by Karan Gour.

Sharing her opinion, the actress said in a statement: Working on an improvised film is an actor's delight. This style of filming allowed us to explore the many strange things people do and say when they find themselves in unprecedented situations, the beautiful quirks that sometimes get lost in the need to write a “logical” storyline. It was so much fun playing against talented improvisers. It's the kind of film that's essential in an actor's life.

The film's makers recently debuted a new trailer and poster for the film that delves into the complexities of human relationships in a way that blurs the line between the real and the imagined.

For Mukul Chadda, the film is very different from all the other films he has worked on. He said: Firstly, in terms of a narrative that brilliantly uses magical realism to tell a very solid story of relationships and desires that is both funny and tragic. And secondly, Karan's improvisational way of filmmaking made this work both challenging and fun. I wish more films were made like this.

“Fairy Folk” explores various facets of life with elements of magical realism. It examines the quest for identity, explores the reasons why humans are attracted to each other and probes the nuances of love with a look that is both incisive and empathetic.

Karan Gour said: Whenever I'm asked to describe “Fairy Folk”, I say it's a kind of fairy tale, but not in a literal sense. Although there is an element of magic, it is grounded in the real world, which I think gives it a universal appeal. As we prepare to release the film in theaters, I hope people will come out in large numbers to experience what we have created.

Produced collaboratively by Empatheia Films, Annukampa Harshs Balawala Cinema and Timbuktu Films, backed by actors Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and filmmaker Ajay Singh, 'Fairy Folk' is set to hit theaters in India on March 1. )