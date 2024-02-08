Watch Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Actor Mark Ruffalo – NBC Los Angeles





A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Thursday in honor of four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo. Laura Dern and actor Tim McNeil are expected to join Ruffalo to speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Stella Adler Academy of Acting where he studied. Ruffalo and Dern played a married couple in the 2004 drama, “We Don't Live Here Anymore.” The ceremony will be streamed here and lower. Hollywood Boulevard is expected to be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Highland Avenue to McCadden Place. Born on November 22, 1967, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Ruffalo spent his adolescence in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where his father worked. After graduating from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach in 1985, Ruffalo moved with his family to San Diego and then to Los Angeles. Ruffalo's first professional role was as the son of a New York newspaper columnist (James Farentino) who marries a mayor's aide (Lindsay Crouse) in the unsold 1989 CBS pilot, “American Nuclear.” Ruffalo's film debut was in the 1994 horror film, “Mirror, Mirror 2: Raven Dance.” All of Ruffalo's Oscar nominations are for Best Supporting Actor. His film debut came in 2011 for his role as the sperm donor to a lesbian couple's two children in “The Kids Are All Right.” Ruffalo was nominated again in 2015 for his portrayal of Olympic gold medalist wrestler Dave Schultz in “Foxcatcher.” He was also nominated the following year for his portrayal of Boston Globe reporter Michael Rezendes in “Spotlight.” Ruffalo's latest Oscar nomination came last month for his portrayal of slick, rakish lawyer Duncan Wedderburn in the Frankenstein-like tale “Poor Things.” “I was hysterical reading the script, it was wicked and full of irreverent humor,” Ruffalo said. Ruffalo said he was nervous about being cast and letting down director Yorgos Lanthimos. “I’ve also never used an English accent before and it’s a time period I haven’t worked in either,” Ruffalo said. “In the end, my friend told me to always go where the discomfort is, because that’s where you will grow.” Ruffalo played Bruce Banner and Hulk in eight films: “The Avengers”, “Iron Man 3”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Captain Marvel”. “Avengers: Endgame” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – and two Disney+ series, “What If?” and “She-Hulk: Lawyer”. Ruffalo's other film credits include “Now You See Me,” “Zodiac,” “13 Going on 30” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Ruffalo is also a three-time Emmy nominee, winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2020 for his dual role as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the HBO miniseries “I Know This Much Is True.” Ruffalo received a nomination for Best Actor in a Play in 2006 for his performance in the revival of Clifford Odets' drama originally performed in 1935, “Awake and Sing!” Ruffalo and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, received a Grammy nomination for best spoken word album in 2017 for “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In.”

