You play the cards you're dealt: Is Viggo Mortensen the most versatile star in Hollywood? | Viggo Mortensen

VIggo Mortensen is a busy man. He is not only an actor, but also a poet, musician, photographer and owner of a small art house press on the website of which it regularly posts updates on pressing issues of the day gleaned from media outlets around the world. He punctuates the news journal with aphorisms from thinkers he admires. It's not enough to be busy. Ants too. The question is: what are we busy with? reads a recent one, by Henry David Thoreau, which accompanies an article on groundwater loss.

It's a question Mortensen clearly asks himself regularly. Shortly before accepting the decisive role of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings, he refused X-Men because he didn't want to find himself having to repeat himself endlessly. A three-time Academy Award nominee, he is a veteran of 58 films who has made an indelible impression in characters ranging from Tom Stall, a restaurant owner with a secret in David Cronenberg's A History of Violence, to the male survivor of hell in Cormac's adaptation. McCarthys The Road and bouncer-turned-driver Tony Lip Vallelonga in Green Book.

He's busy partly because he's also turned his hand to directing and is on a promotional assignment for his second film, a western called The Dead Don't Hurt. Given that he's both the writer and composer, the director and the star, it's a big undertaking. But he is determined to do good with Eureka, a short film by Argentinian Lisandro Alonso, for which he is also headlining, even if he only appears fleetingly in the first minutes, alone, gunslinger busting a lawless frontier town in a monochrome film within a film.

It takes days to corner him in a morning telephone interview from Madrid, where he lives part of the year with his partner, the actress Ariadna Gil. But when he finally calls, he is generous with his time and thoughtful in his responses.

To understand his involvement in Eureka, it helps to have looked at Jauja, his 2014 collaboration with Alonso. In the previous film, Alonsos, involving professional actors for the first time, Mortensen played the role of Gunnar Dinesen, a Danish engineer working in Argentina in the late 19th century under contract to assist the army in the brutal colonization of Patagonia . Like Mortensen's character in Eureka, Dinesen is looking for a girl who doesn't want to be found. In both films, the girl is played by Viilbjrk Malling Agger, leaving aficionados of Alonso's elusive work to figure out what, if anything, this means.

Mortensen and Alonso became friends after a chance meeting at the Toronto Film Festival in 2006. We got along well, having grown up in Argentina until the age of 11, says the actor, whose the Danish father and American mother moved there when he was little to manage a poultry farm. It turned out that we had things and also friends in common.

One of them was the poet Fabin Casas, who went on to write the screenplay for Jauja (and shares the credits for Eureka with Alonso and Martín Caamao). I read it and thought it was interesting, so we collaborated to make this strange hybrid film, both Danish and Argentinian, Mortensen says. When Alonso mentioned that he wanted to add music, but was short on money, Mortensen offered to do that as well, cannibalizing a few albums he had made with former Guns N Roses guitarist, Buckethead.

It turns out that Mortensen's involvement in Eureka, which is set primarily on a Native American reservation in what is now South Dakota, is not as minimal as it first appears. It was he who introduced Alonso to the residents of the reservation, several of whom would later make their on-screen debut in the film. He is particularly proud of Alaina Clifford, a police officer by trade and in the film, who gives a breathtaking account of her life patrolling dead-end streets.

Mortensen's relationship with the Lakota people goes back decades. He was always interested in early American history, he says, but he had the opportunity to go further by creating the 2004 western biopic Hidalgo. I wanted to understand people, so I rode horses with them and eventually I was adopted by a family and given a name in their language. I was lucky to know them, he said. For good reasons, they are very hesitant to let others into their lives. The name given to him is Petayuhamani, the one who carries fire.

Hidalgo remembers the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890, when nearly 300 Lakota were slaughtered by the U.S. Army after a failed attempt to evict them from a camp. The event is commemorated in a ceremony ghost dance, which was recreated in the film. Mortensen was so captivated that he asked permission to photograph it. He brought together the images obtained in a book available from his publisher, Perceval Press, in three volumes, including a 63-page poem written during the pandemic.

I have nothing against the people, the animals, the landscapes of the United States. I have a problem with politics

Mortensen created Percival in 2002 with money he earned from Lord of the Rings. Specializing in art, critical writing and poetry, she also sells her albums, although her website carries a stern warning that personal messages from her fans will not be read or returned. Its main headquarters is in California, where his son, Henry, works as an actor, but his books are printed in Spain. Not only do I review each book, but I go to the printer and look at each page as it comes out, he says.

Self-sufficiency is a recurring theme in his career. He only signed on to star in The Dead Don't Hurt when its lead actor dropped out at the eleventh hour. We rushed to recast the piece so as not to lose funding, he says. I went to see two or three people who really liked the script, the character and the idea of ​​working with [its star] Vicky Krieps, but pre-production was about to start in Mexico and it was too late.

Stepping in meant some serious rewrites, as Mortensen, who is in his 60s, was considerably older than his character was intended to be. Directing himself is more tiring, he says, but he has always been a team player. And if you're in the scenes, you're a team player in a different way than just the director trying to help them get the performance. So even if it's tiring, it's physically stimulating and, in any case, those are the cards you're dealt. You try to make it work as best you can. And I think we did it.

The combination of his unpredictable choices and outspoken political views has earned him a devoted following. In a 2016 interview with this newspaper, he was a fearless critic of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. What does he think now that Trump might run for a second term? Look, I'm American and I spend a lot of time there, and I'm often with my son, he answers. I have nothing against the people, the animals, the landscapes of the United States. I have a problem, like many people, with government and politics. But you would legitimately feel that way, I think, about any empire that ever existed, whether American, British or Spanish. I can understand when people say: if Trump is re-elected, I'll move to Canada or give up my passport. But I don't feel that way.

In its dreamy refusal to limit itself to a traditional narrative and its suggestion of a wiser way of seeing the world that, in the words of an ancient, is a matter of space not time, Eureka offers a structural riposte and capricious to the conventions of Western storytelling that suits Mortensen's left-wing interests. That said, as directors he and Alonso are very different. I like to have a certain logic in terms of details, but its sensitivity is more visual; it's a question of light and framing. I think we complement each other.

He is aware that Alonsos' films are not to everyone's taste. Some say they don't understand what's happening or why it has to be so slow. But I like the way Lisandro treats people. And the way he visually translates story ideas to the screen is very brave. There are other people who try to do what he does, but it seems forced or pretentious. With him, the kind of stories he wants to tell and the way he wants to tell them feels organic. There is no other director like him. With that, Mortensen leaves to bring fire to one of his other projects.