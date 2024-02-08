NaTasha Yvette Williams '92 wins Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album





EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (February 8, 2024) – NaTasha Yvette Williams '92, an alumna of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's theater arts program, won a 2024 Grammy Award as lead singer. Williams triumphed in the best musical theater album category for her outstanding contribution to “Some Like It Hot,” a Jazz Age musical adaptation of Billy Wilder's beloved 1959 film. This is Williams' second Grammy nomination and first Grammy win. She was nominated in 2012 as part of the Broadway musical “Once: A New Musical”. “We are thrilled about Ms. Williams' Grammy win and her thriving career in Broadway, theater and music,” said Frances Ward-Johnson Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Sciences. social (CAHSS). “Seeing her succeed validates the importance of the educational foundations of our theater arts program, instilling the skills and values ​​essential for such achievements. Williams earned a BFA from NC A&T and an MFA in theater from Michigan State University. In 2023, she received nominations for Outstanding Performer in a Broadway Musical (Outer Critics Award) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Tony Award) for her outstanding performance in “Some Like It Hot”. In addition to her famous performances in “Some Like It Hot,” Williams has impressed audiences with her captivating portrayals in various productions. Highlights include her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in “A Night with Janis Joplin,” as well as her roles in “Porgy and Bess” and the famous Broadway production “The Color Purple.” Additionally, she has showcased her vocal talents with orchestras such as the Indianapolis Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, and Baltimore Symphony. In 2021, Williams delighted audiences with her performance in the Broadway family comedy “Chicken and Biscuits.” “Our students were thrilled to learn that former theater student Natasha Williams has achieved greatness and won a well-deserved Grammy,” said Miller Lucky Jr., associate professor of theater in the CAHSS Department of Visual and Performing Arts . “MS. Williams has always supported his alma mater and continues to make us proud. His accomplishments confirm that the North Carolina A&T State University theater program produces some of the best talent in the world. Williams received the 2021 A&T Alumni Achievement Award from CAHSS in recognition of her outstanding achievements, highlighting her significant contributions to the arts and to her alma mater. The 66th The annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place on Sunday, February 3 in Los Angeles, at the Crypto.com Arena. Comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah was this year's host.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncat.edu/news/2024/02/williams-2024-grammy-winner.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos