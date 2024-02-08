Wife of Chicago Fire Chief Boden: What happened to Donna? – Television – Entertainment





WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. Chief Boden's wife Donna has been missing from the Chicago Fire Department for some time now, leading many to wonder what happened to her. Season 12 is well underway with new episodes airing every Wednesday night as well as new episodes of season nine of Chicago Med and series 11 of Chicago PD. In The Little Things, Chief Wallace Boden's (played by Eamonn Walker) stepson Jimmy (Juan Lozada) from his first marriage showed up unexpectedly at Firehouse 51, asking for help with his mother. She had been arrested after her new boyfriend got her into trouble and because she couldn't afford her own lawyer, a public defender had to step in to try to convince her to accept a plea deal. This would result in a prison sentence of at least three years for Jimmy's mother, Shonda (Shanesia Davis). Jimmy's arrival led to conversations between Boden and Shonda, but his reappearance made NBC viewers wonder where his current wife, Donna Robbins (Melissa Ponzio), is. Read more: Chicago Fire Season 12 Honored 'Fantastic Friend' Vivienne Marie

With his wife always present behind the scenes, Ponzio could make a return to the emergency services drama at any time. The actress has since worked on a number of other projects, according to her IMDb profile. Some of them include First Wives Club, Everything's Fine, The Girl from Plainsville and Die Hart. Her last role dates back to 2023 in the comedy-adventure Popular Theory, with Kat Conner Sterling and Chloe East.

So far, Chicago Fire hasn't been listed on its IMDb page, so we don't think Donna will return to the drama anytime soon. Jimmy reconnecting with Boden and reuniting him with his mother Shonda could cause problems in his marriage, however. Could it be that Boden is getting closer to his ex-wife, which could cause problems with Donna? Season 12 of Chicago Fire continues every Wednesday on NBC.

