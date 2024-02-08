From Jannat to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the best Bollywood offerings of all time





As Valentine's Day approaches, Indians look forward to the day while enjoying the 'Valentine's Week' which precedes the major event. February 8 is celebrated as Proposal Day during Valentine's Week, and what's better than looking back and taking inspiration from some of Bollywood's most iconic proposals and confessions? On the proposal day, here is a look at some of the most appreciated proposals from Hindi films: Heaven The scene where Emraan Hashmi stops traffic and gets off in the middle of the road to profess his love for Sonal Chauhan has to be one of the most iconic Bollywood propositions of all time. The film was released in 2008, but till date, the proposal scene is fresh in the minds of the audience and it has a completely separate fan base. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> This young man is a goddess Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, has now achieved cult status after all these years, and for all the right reasons. While the film took the audience on a rollercoaster ride i.e. Bunny and Naina's lives, it ended with Bunny finally missing his flight and returning to love his life, Naina, to propose to her first with a chocolate, then with a ring. . After finally confessing his love, Bunny rings in the new year with Naina in his arms. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na One of the most adorable films of all time, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na hit the ball out of the park with one of Bollywood's most romantic and pure propositions to date. In the film, Imran Khan breaks the rules and breaches airport security, all in an attempt to finally confess his love to Genelia D'Souza moments before she boards the flight to leave the country and his life forever. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} “allowfullscreen=””> My name is Khan My Name Is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, will go down in the history of Hindi cinema, for more than one reason. In the film, Kajol's character Mandira can be seen breaking stereotypes and saying the simple words, “Khan, marry me?” to SRK, only for him to evoke an innocent blush, with a picturesque skyline in the background. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””> 2 States 2 States is a favorite among lovers of the romance genre in Bollywood, and Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's chemistry speaks volumes about the film. In 2 States, Arjun's character Krish can be seen barging into Alia's character Ananya's campus interview, only to get down on one knee and propose to her in a room full of business executives and of members of the board of directors. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height: 1.5 em; text-align: center; font: 48px/1.5 sans-serif; White colour ; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5 em black} “allowfullscreen=””>



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/propose-day-2024-from-jannat-to-yeh-jawaani-hai-deewani-best-bollywood-proposals-of-all-times The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos