Oscar Experts Say It's Paul Giamatti vs. Cillian Murphy for Best Actor





Having trouble predicting which leading man will win Best Actor at the 2024 Oscars? Let’s consult the Oscar experts at Gold Derby! These savvy prognosticators from major media outlets have weighed in with their first set of predictions, and they say the race is between Paul Giamatti (“The Leftovers”) and Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”). The other three Oscar nominees are Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) and Colman Domingo (“Rustin”). As of this writing, 10 of our 19 Oscar experts are predicting a win for Giamatti: Claudia Puig (KPCC), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Matt Neglia (Best Next Film), Michel Musto (Queerty), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Peter Travers (ABC), Ray Richmond (Golden Derby), Sacha Pierre (Daily Rewards), Susan Wloszczyna (Golden Derby) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV). “The Holdovers” from In Focus Features, directed by Alexander Paynea lonely teacher named Paul Hunham (Giamatti) must watch over several schoolchildren during the holidays, with the help of the lunch lady (scene stealer Da'Vine Joy Randolph). Its five nominations are for film, actor, supporting actress, original screenplay and film editing. SEE Oscar nominations: How did your favorite films fare? Eight other awards experts think Murphy will win: Anne Thompson (Independent), Christopher Rosen (Golden Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Golden Derby), Keith Simonton (IMDB), Suzanne King (Golden Derby), Thelma Adams (Golden Derby) and Tom O'Neil (Golden Derby). In Universal Pictures' “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy assumes the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, aka the father of the atomic bomb. The film grossed a whopping $952 million worldwide, cementing its status as one of the highest-grossing biopics in box office history. His 13 nominations concern film, director, adapted screenplay, actor, supporting role (Robert Downey Jr.), supporting actress (Emilie Blunt), cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design, music and sound. And the rest of the Oscarologist… Tariq Khan (Gold Derby) – Takes a risk in predicting a win for Cooper. Netflix biopic tells the story of the American composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Its seven nominations are for picture, original screenplay, actor, actress, cinematography, makeup, hairstyling and sound. Currently at the Gold Derby, none of our experts are predicting a win for the other two best actor nominees: Wright (as author Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in “American Fiction”) and Domingo (as the political activist Bayard Rustin in “Rustin”). However, many other awards experts will soon be joining in with their Oscar predictions, which could change in the coming weeks. PREDICT the winners of the 2024 Oscars until March 10 Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest prediction champions. Can you then top our esteemed rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions updated, as they impact our latest racing odds, which terrify Hollywood bosses and stars. Don't miss the fun. Speak up and share your opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to follow the latest awards. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why? REGISTER for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goldderby.com/article/2024/oscar-experts-paul-giamatti-cillian-murphy-best-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos