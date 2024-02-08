Weekend Entertainment | Valentinetti and Perrico will close the Valentine's Day weekend





David Perrico will make his first real hometown debut next week when he performs with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, Valentine's Day, at Powers Auditorium. Perrico is a Youngstown native whose trumpet has become part of the Las Vegas sound. The Youngstown State University graduate is the leader of the Las Vegas Raiders House Band, which performs at all of the team's home games at Allegiant Stadium. In concert, his Pop Symphonic Orchestra gives pop standards a brassy and catchy symphonic touch. Perrico and 13 of his Vegas musicians and singers will be on stage with the YSO during the Valentine's Day concert. To learn more, click HERE. Sal Valentinetti The weekend will begin with the furious roar of the engines as the The toughest Monster Trucks tour comes to the Covelli Center. The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, click HERE. Sal Valentinettiwho was a finalist on Americas Got Talent in 2016, will come to the Robins Theater in Warren on Saturday for a concert at 8 p.m. Valentinetti is a very talented Sinatra-style crooner with a healthy dose of brash New York style. If you don't remember him from AGT, Simon Cowell called him an old soul, and the other judges gushed about him. Youtube. And for tickets, click HERE. For a complete look at everything happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List. Pictured at top: David Perrico leads his Pop Symphonic Orchestra in a concert in Las Vegas. He will perform Wednesday with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra. Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

