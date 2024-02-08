Entertainment
Heartwarming Proposal Stories From Bollywood Stars
Amidst the love-filled ambiance of Valentine's Day, today, on proposal day, let's step into the romantic history of real Bollywood couples, remembering the heartfelt moments that marked the beginning of their journey together.
From film sets to private vacations: how Bollywood actors offered their BAEs
1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's proposal happened in Rome
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently revealed the heartwarming details of their relationship. engagement in Rome. While on vacation with Sidharth's family, Kiara opened up about the surprise proposal.
Reflecting on the moment, Kiara expressed her excitement, emphasizing the cinematic nature of the proposal. Sidharth infused lines from their film 'Shershaah' into his proposal. “I was so upset. Then he started reciting the lines, like “I just landed in Delhi.“(I'm a Simple Delhi Boy), with Shershaah's full dialogues, and I couldn't help but burst out laughing,” Kiara recalls the delightful incident.
2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared details about coffee with Karan
Alia revealed the romantic story of how Ranbir's thoughtful proposal took place at a venue with significant sentimental value for the couple. During a conversation in Koffe With Karan Season 7, Alia revealed that Ranbir meticulously planned the proposal without revealing it to anyone. The proposal took place in the fascinating 'Masai Mara', a place that holds deep meaning for Alia and Ranbir.
The actress said: “He didn't tell anyone; he just wore the ring and did it in the most amazing place because it's a place we both have a connection to strong, which is the Masai Mara.”
The reveal gave fans a glimpse into the couple's romantic journey, showcasing the thoughtful gestures that make their relationship truly special.
3.Ranveer Singh revealed Maldives proposal to Deepika Padukone
Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently shared the details of Ranveer's proposal during their appearance on Coffee with Karan 8commemorating five years of marital bliss.
Ranveer shared the story of his thoughtful proposal, which took place in the Maldives.
Reflecting on the moment, Ranveer revealed, “We were going to take a vacation and I decided to propose to her during the vacation. I received the ring and my parents were like, 'Are you going to propose?' I said yes. They asked, “Don't you consult his parents?” I didn't have that level of maturity. I said, “No, I'm going to marry him, so I'm going to ask him.' We went to the Maldives and I secretly took the ring with me.”
Describing the romantic setting, Ranveer shared, “We experienced the Sandbank adventure. A boat takes us to the middle of the sea, and there is just a small piece of sand in the middle. There is an endless sea around you. After the boat left, it was just me and her. I was like, “That’s it, I did it.”
4.Vicky Kaushal's spontaneous proposal to Katrina Kaif
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married quietly in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, thus avoiding media attention. Vicky recently opened up about the spontaneous proposal that preceded their private wedding.
Speaking about the proposal, Vicky shared: “It was last minute. Everyone had warned me that if you don't propose, you'll have to hear about it for the rest of your life… I did done once.” The day before the wedding. We planned a special dinner a day before all the wedding guests arrived. “
Vicky also attributed their busy schedules as a contributing factor to the impromptu nature of the proposal.
5.Abhishek Bachchan revealed his proposal to Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's love story was revisited when Abhishek shared the heartwarming details of his proposal on Oprah Winfrey's show.
Reflecting on this memorable moment, Abhishek revealed, “While I was shooting a film in New York, I would often stand on the balcony of my hotel room and hope that one day, wouldn't it be wonderful if I were united with (Aishwarya) in marriage?”
For more news and updates from the world ofOTTAndcelebritiesSinceBollywoodAndHollywoodcontinue readingEntertainment Indiatimes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/propose-day-2024-heartwarming-proposal-stories-of-bollywood-stars-627023.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 2024 Olympic Medals feature parts of the Paris landmark
- The Take: Pakistan prepares to vote with Imran Khan in prison | Imran Khan News
- Heartwarming Proposal Stories From Bollywood Stars
- Chuo High School focuses on innovation in career tech education
- Baker Tilly International reports record global revenue results of $5.2 billion
- Viagra may reduce men's risk of Alzheimer's disease by 18%
- Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated IIM campus, run by NBCC
- What was being done to permanently remove RAAC from schools and colleges?
- Weekend Entertainment | Valentinetti and Perrico will close the Valentine's Day weekend
- Quintavion Norman is committed to Kentucky Football
- fan favorites, high fashion and delicious food
- Leongatha earthquake shakes Melbourne, Gippsland