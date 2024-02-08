Heartwarming Proposal Stories From Bollywood Stars

Amidst the love-filled ambiance of Valentine's Day, today, on proposal day, let's step into the romantic history of real Bollywood couples, remembering the heartfelt moments that marked the beginning of their journey together.

From film sets to private vacations: how Bollywood actors offered their BAEs

1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's proposal happened in Rome



Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently revealed the heartwarming details of their relationship. engagement in Rome. While on vacation with Sidharth's family, Kiara opened up about the surprise proposal.

Reflecting on the moment, Kiara expressed her excitement, emphasizing the cinematic nature of the proposal. Sidharth infused lines from their film 'Shershaah' into his proposal. “I was so upset. Then he started reciting the lines, like “I just landed in Delhi.“(I'm a Simple Delhi Boy), with Shershaah's full dialogues, and I couldn't help but burst out laughing,” Kiara recalls the delightful incident.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared details about coffee with Karan



Alia revealed the romantic story of how Ranbir's thoughtful proposal took place at a venue with significant sentimental value for the couple. During a conversation in Koffe With Karan Season 7, Alia revealed that Ranbir meticulously planned the proposal without revealing it to anyone. The proposal took place in the fascinating 'Masai Mara', a place that holds deep meaning for Alia and Ranbir.

The actress said: “He didn't tell anyone; he just wore the ring and did it in the most amazing place because it's a place we both have a connection to strong, which is the Masai Mara.”

The reveal gave fans a glimpse into the couple's romantic journey, showcasing the thoughtful gestures that make their relationship truly special.

3. Ranveer Singh revealed Maldives proposal to Deepika Padukone

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently shared the details of Ranveer's proposal during their appearance on Coffee with Karan 8commemorating five years of marital bliss.



Ranveer shared the story of his thoughtful proposal, which took place in the Maldives.

Reflecting on the moment, Ranveer revealed, “We were going to take a vacation and I decided to propose to her during the vacation. I received the ring and my parents were like, 'Are you going to propose?' I said yes. They asked, “Don't you consult his parents?” I didn't have that level of maturity. I said, “No, I'm going to marry him, so I'm going to ask him.' We went to the Maldives and I secretly took the ring with me.”

Describing the romantic setting, Ranveer shared, “We experienced the Sandbank adventure. A boat takes us to the middle of the sea, and there is just a small piece of sand in the middle. There is an endless sea around you. After the boat left, it was just me and her. I was like, “That’s it, I did it.”

4.Vicky Kaushal's spontaneous proposal to Katrina Kaif



Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married quietly in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, thus avoiding media attention. Vicky recently opened up about the spontaneous proposal that preceded their private wedding.

Speaking about the proposal, Vicky shared: “It was last minute. Everyone had warned me that if you don't propose, you'll have to hear about it for the rest of your life… I did done once.” The day before the wedding. We planned a special dinner a day before all the wedding guests arrived. “

Vicky also attributed their busy schedules as a contributing factor to the impromptu nature of the proposal.

5.Abhishek Bachchan revealed his proposal to Aishwarya Rai



Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's love story was revisited when Abhishek shared the heartwarming details of his proposal on Oprah Winfrey's show.

Reflecting on this memorable moment, Abhishek revealed, “While I was shooting a film in New York, I would often stand on the balcony of my hotel room and hope that one day, wouldn't it be wonderful if I were united with (Aishwarya) in marriage?”

