Bollywood Newswrap, February 8: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar expecting first child; Will Ranbir Kapoor take diction and dialogue training for Ramayana?
On this eventful eighth day of February 2024, the Bollywood industry has been buzzing with many exciting news. Firstly, Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar revealed that they are expecting their first child at the trailer launch of Article 370. On the other hand, a report suggests that Ranbir Kapoor might take diction training and dialogue for the Ramayana. Not only these, but also a number of exciting news have arrived in the top section. Let's take a quick look at the top Bollywood news of the day.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 8, 2024
1. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are about to embrace parenthood for the first time
On February 8, the trailer launch event of Article 370 took place in Mumbai in the presence of the film's lead actress Yami Gautama along with co-producer and her husband Aditya Dhar. At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.
Confirming the news, Aditya said, “We will know that whether it will be Laxmi or Ganesha… there is a baby on the way. It was an incredible time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know him. about the baby, honestly it was almost like… the story of wo Abhimanyu waali yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of the story of Abhimanyu). The baby knows exactly how 370 was repealed.
2. Ranbir Kapoor will undergo diction and dialogue training for Ramayana
According to a report in India Today, Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari has formed a dedicated team for the diction and dialogue department of Ramayana. In addition to the dialogues, great attention was also paid to the costumes and appearance of the characters.
The report further claims that the diction expert will ensure that Ranbir Kapoors character's dialogue matches the vision of the film. Moreover, the Animal actor who is about to play an important role spends hours reading dialogues and sending videos to the director.
3. Saif Ali Khan on the failure of Adipurush
In an interview with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan broke the silence on the failure of Adipurush. He mentioned that often people praise choices they consider bold, like in the case of Adipurush. They discuss the risks, but if you fail, it's not really a risk. He believes that failure is inevitable and only part of the process. It's important to recognize disappointment, accept it as part of the journey, and then take the next step with determination.
He said: People say it was a courageous choice. You talk about Adipurush, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it's not really a risk. You also need to have a few, and that's part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, “Nice try, but no luck, let’s move on to the next one.”
4. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani chose marriage in Goa for THIS reason
Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. A source revealed the reason why the couple chose Goa as their wedding destination.
The source shared that Goa was deeply meaningful to them. This is where their journey began and their love blossomed. Opting for Goa as their wedding destination is sentimental, and their wedding promises to be tranquil and beautiful. The source said that Goa holds a special place in their hearts. This is where it all began and their love story blossomed. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding promises to be absolutely peaceful.
5.Soha Ali Khan wants to write Sharmila Tagore's biography
Soha Ali Khan has expressed her desire to write the biography of Sharmila Tagore. In an interaction with PTI, Soha said her mother kept asking her about the status of her upcoming book and she would be happy if I write her biography.
I would like. It's so close to home when people read them, they'll think if they would be able to share the gray aspects of that personality because you're their child, the actress said. Being Sharmila's daughter, Soha is unsure how much justice she can do to her different personality traits. So, I can write a story about her but I don't know if it would do justice to all the facets of her personality, and I don't know if I would be able to share everything about her as a child. Honestly, I would like to tell this story, Khan said.
