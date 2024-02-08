Combating Anti-Semitism and Building Bridges at the Heart of Education at Temple Israel Hollywood – eJewish Philanthropy

Sharon Nazarian, president of her family's philanthropic foundation and founder of UCLA's Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, called on Jewish donors not to withdraw funding from universities because of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, but to redirect their dollars towards the fight against these scourges from within. institutions.

As someone who built a center at UCLA that I'm so proud of, our family is so proud that our center is here, it's part of the solution, [it is] there, day after day, to educate about Israel. So my advice is: reuse your dollars, she said. Make sure [your gifts] are moving towards more courses on anti-Semitism, [or] research institutes on university campuses.

Nazarian made the remarks during the opening session of a half-day course on anti-Semitism Sunday at Temple Israel in Hollywood, the go-to synagogue for many entertainment industry stars.

The event included two main discussions, the first focused more on describing the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States in general and on college campuses in particular, and the second more on prescribing ways to respond to it.

Our community is grappling with unprecedented levels of anti-Semitism and is collectively seeking solutions to help lower the temperature amid war, build bridges, and ensure fulfilling Jewish lives here in Los Angeles and around the world, Joanna Mendelson, senior vice president of community engagement. of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, who moderated one of the panels, told eJP after the event. What was notable in the discussions were the shared aspirations to foster opportunities to develop deeper understanding and empathy between diverse groups.

In addition to the two roundtable discussions, the 200 participants attended small group discussions of their choosing on anti-Semitism on campus; define modern Zionism; have empathy for others and for ourselves; and distinguish between support for the Palestinians and support for Hamas.

The opening session, Understanding the rise of contemporary anti-Semitism: before and after October. 7, consisted of a conversation moderated by Mendelson between Nazarian and Dov Waxman, the director of the UCLA center.

Nazarian, who emigrated from Iran at age 10, spoke about generational DNA passed down from one generation to the next, saying Oct. 7 gave his three adult children a better understanding of stories of anti-Semitism in Iran that they had experienced. heard about it from their parents and grandparents. (For more on Nazarian, check out the most recent episode of the eJPs Get Your Phil interview series here.)

Nazarian identified the digital space as being at the forefront of this war and said that just as medicine bottles have child-resistant caps, social media companies should be held accountable for child safety. Their algorithms are designed to feed more and more and take you down rabbit holes of radicalization, Nazarian said.

Waxman said that because of Jews' history as a historically oppressed minority, we often feel existentially alone, but I think it's important to recognize that we are not alone in facing this threat . He highlighted recent hate crimes and incidents against Muslims, Black Americans, Asian Americans and immigrants, saying the United States is experiencing an epidemic of hate in which Jews are targeted, but not only .

In the closing plenary session, titled Taking Action: Building Bridges, speakers brought their professional and personal experiences into their remarks.

Stephen D. Smith, former executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, grew up Christian, but after a career in genocide education, he recently converted to Judaism. Aziza Hasan, executive director of NewGround: A Jewish-Muslim Partnership for Change, grew up with a Palestinian Muslim father and a white Christian mother who indoctrinated me into this idea that we can all get along, she said. declared. She served as a cultural translator between her family members, she added.

We need to be able to talk about these difficult things, Hasan said. We need to be able to talk about what hurts, we need to be able to talk about how we can figure out where we're going to build. But first, we need to understand more.

Smith also urged the congregation to demonstrate empathy, which is a skill, he emphasized, not an emotion.

[Its] the ability to step outside of how you feel, to fully listen to the other person and their experience and be able to understand it from their point of view, even if you don't agree with the[ir] perspective, so you can be more fully informed in the conversation, he said. It is important that we listen to each other's stories, because it is in the humanization of our stories that we find ourselves, that we find commonalities.

Virtually everyone who saved at least one Jewish person during the Holocaust knew someone Jewish before World War II, Smith noted.

If you don't get the bridge built before this conflict, you won't build it during the conflict. This bridge must be in place, he said, otherwise there is a chasm and we cannot cross it.

Hasan acknowledged that it will be difficult to build these bridges between Muslims and Jews, but said it is possible to shift the narrative from hate to support. Let this be our story, taking care of each other, she said.

Reflecting on the event afterward, Lisa Hofheimer, a TIOH stalwart who chaired the teaching session, later told eJP that the speakers overflowed with humility and honesty. I hope people felt empowered with knowledge, inspired to lean into complexity, and (more) grounded by allies in our community, she said.

Closing the program, TIOH Associate Rabbi Michelle Missaghieh said she and Hasan had planned a group trip to Israel and the West Bank: half with Muslim NewGround voters and half with Jewish members of the TIOH. They were scheduled to meet to discuss the trip on October 9. Missaghieh canceled the meeting and told Aziza she couldn't have this conversation yet. Aziza contacted me straight away, it took me a while, Missaghieh said. I shared my fury, my disgust and my anger. And she held me, and our conversations continued.

Maybe there are ways to respect each other's space and know that sometimes we just need to step aside, Missaghieh said. But we withdraw only so that we can then build these bridges and cross them, with each other.