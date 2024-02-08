Prosecutors demand trial of French director for alleged abuse of actor





Paris (AFP) French prosecutors have requested a trial against director Christophe Ruggia, accused of sexually assaulting an actor when she was a minor, sources told AFP on Thursday.

The prosecutor's request comes as new revelations of harassment raise new questions about cases of sexual violence in French society, particularly in the art world. Contacted by AFP, the director's lawyers declined to comment. In 2020, Ruggia, now 59, was charged with sexually assaulting actress Adèle Haenel when she was a minor. Haenel, now 34, filed a complaint against Ruggia after accusing him of subjecting her to “constant sexual harassment” between the ages of 12 and 15, including “forced kisses on the neck.” and touching. Ruggia directed her in the 2002 film “The Devils,” her first film role. His accusations then stunned the French film industry, which was slower than Hollywood to react to the #MeToo movement highlighting sexual abuse in the arts. In a statement to Mediapart, an online investigative media outlet, which revealed the affair, Haenel welcomed the decision. “It’s a step in the legal process but obviously it’s important,” she said. Haenel said she was satisfied that her statements were considered “consistent, precise and unvarnished”. She also said she was “upset” by the case of her fellow actress Judith Godrèche who this week accused two French directors of having sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. French prosecutors opened an investigation this week after Godrèche, now 51, accused filmmaker Benoit Jacquot of raping her during a six-year relationship that began when she was 14 years old and that he was 25 years her senior. She also accuses another director, Jacques Doillon, of having sexually assaulted her when she was 15 years old. According to sources close to the Haenel case, his young age at the time of the alleged acts and Ruggia's position of authority are considered aggravating circumstances. Ruggia initially strongly denied doing anything wrong, but after being kicked out of the French directors' guild he once led, he admitted to making “mistakes”. Recently released footage of movie star Gérard Depardieu making lewd comments sparked an outcry in the country in December. The outcry intensified after President Emmanuel Macron said the actor had become the target of a “manhunt.” 2024 AFP

