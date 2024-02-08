Dev Patel's brutal Bollywood action hybrid





(Updated 02/08/2024) Dev Patel builds a bridge between American and Indian action films with his directorial debut, MONKEY MAN. The action choreography seen in the first trailer is clearly linked to films like the JOHN WICK series. The title, however, is a nod to Hanuman, the Hindu monkey deity and companion of Rama, and the film itself nods to classic Indian action films. While it was originally planned for a streaming release, director/producer Jordan Peele helped get MONKEY MAN a place in Universal's theatrical calendar. Dev Patel's film is now expected to debut in April. Check out the MONKEY MAN trailer below and we'll tell you a lot more about the film. When is the Monkey Man release date? Universal Pictures will release MONKEY MAN in theaters on April 5, 2024. Watch the trailer for the first Monkey Man Although there have been some rumors about the development of this film, no one really knew anything about it until Jordan Peele. tweeted release the trailer. The fact that this trailer was hard-hitting, clearly representative of a film made with passion, and a demonstration of Dev Patel's action and cinematic skills made it a must-see. What is the plot of Monkey Man? Patel's character is a young man who is barely getting by while working as a human punching bag in a monkey mask at an underground fight club. There, he was regularly beaten up by other fighters. But there may be more to Patel's character than meets the eye, and soon he's violently fighting his way through the night in search of revenge. His targets are the compromised and corrupt officials who victimize the poor and who killed his mother. MONKEY MAN is set in Mumbai, India, and is also where the film was filmed. Dev Patel pays tribute to the action trajectory of a classic Indian actor Although MONKEY MAN was released by an American studio and has very modern American action film leanings, it is also linked to the rich history of Bollywood in Mumbai, and more specifically to the career of a specific star. They would be Amitabh Bachchan, who started his film career in 1969 and continues to act; he has made more than 200 films. In over 20 films, starting with ZANJEER in 1973, Bachchan plays a character called Vijay. Bachchan's alter ego is not the same character in every film, but Vijay is often an angry and vengeful person who fights back against evil and/or injustice. The general character has been defined specifically enough to create a type in Bollywood cinema: the “angry young man“. This is not a unique character type in action cinema; it’s basically the foundation of the genre. But MONKEY MAN's story structure, its Mumbai filming location, and Bollywood casting suggest a connection. Who is in the Monkey Man cast? Writer/producer/director Dev Patel plays “the Kid,” whose life working at an underground fight club conceals his personal mission of revenge against the men who killed his mother. The most recognizable actor to Western audiences is Sharlto Copley (MALEFICENT, DISTRICT 9, “Russian Doll”), and there is a rich supporting cast drawn from Bollywood cinema and other regions of Indian film production. Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her film debut in 2016, plays her first Hollywood role in MONKEY MAN. The cast also includes Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher and Makarand Deshpande. MONKEY MAN opens April 5. Find out what's currently playing on Cinemark All images courtesy of Universal Pictures.

