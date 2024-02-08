In Concert' sets date at Hollywood Bowl





Barbie is coming to the Bowl. “Barbie The Movie: In Concert” has been added to the Hollywood Bowl lineup scheduled for July 27 and features a live-to-film musical experience of The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special presentation from executive producer and orchestrator Macy Schmidt's all- women. and an orchestra composed mainly of women of color. Schmidt, a Tony Award-winning producer, recently became the first female orchestrator of color in Broadway history. Dubbed a “one-of-a-kind immersive experience,” the event will also feature limited-edition specialty merchandise, photo ops and more. During the performance, Barbie will be projected onto a giant LED screen above the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as she performs alongside the film's award-winning music. Single tickets will go on sale from May 7. Attendees can expect to hear the Grammy-winning song “What Was I Made For,” as well as pop hits and viral tracks from Dua Lipa, Lizzo and, of course, Ryan Gosling’s “Just Ken.” . “Audiences of all ages flocked to theaters last summer to celebrate the joy of the Barbie movie together,” said Josh Silverman, franchise director at Mattel. “Fans now have the opportunity to further celebrate Barbie with an unforgettable live musical experience, led by an incredibly talented all-female orchestra.” Schmidt added, “We are honored to announce Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ in partnership with the famous Hollywood Bowl and Mattel. There's nothing like the energy of the Bowl, and bringing the world-class musicians of Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue seems like a match made in heaven. Greta Gerwig's hit film received more than 460 industry nominations and 120 wins, including eight Academy Award nominations. Barbie's music has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, with three wins in key categories including Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media (Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, ” What Was I Made For?”), and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

