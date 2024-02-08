REVIEW: “Hamilton” brings history to life with fire and heart | Entertainment

I would rather divide than be indecisive.
This line from Alexander Hamilton from the beginning of the musical Hamilton, as the character rejects Aaron Burr's advice not to show political opinions, sums up the Hamilton man perfectly. There isn't much division about the musical Hamilton, however.
The show, which stars Pierre Jean Gonzalez as Hamilton and Deonte Goodman as Burr, runs through February 25 at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.
It's easy to see why Hamilton has gained a reputation for being such an in-demand ticket, both on Broadway and on the road. This is musical theater at its finest.
It's an original concept, unlike the trend in recent years of either adapting non-musical films into Broadway musicals or creating a jukebox musical about the life of a famous singer using their songs to success.
Yes, it's a musical about the life story of a real person, but it's based on a biographical book about a founding father with songs written specifically for the show and not a catalog of hits from a famous singer who also wrote a book about his life.
But in addition to being original, Hamilton is also well designed. It's engaging, well-acted and the songs are memorable.
There's a reason you might hear one or two people in the audience singing softly during the show.
And, of course, the history fan in me loves any show that makes people want to ask Google next
There are two main characters in Hamilton: Alexander Hamilton, obviously, and Aaron Burr.
History lessons at school have already taught us that the two men inevitably clashed in a duel which resulted in Hamilton's death in 1804.
Hamilton shows us how the lives of its main character and Burr intersected at different times over the years, from the Revolutionary War to the duel.
Gonzalez and Goodman do an incredible job of conveying the message that Hamilton and Burr might have been friends in the beginning, but this ambition and jealousy gradually causes those chances to crumble over the years.
Both men want to reach the top of political life. The tragedy is that neither of them succeeds.
Hamilton manages to touch on major points in the title subjects' lives and actually shows how he lived up to his initial statement about the division.
Today, Hamilton is best known besides being the subject of this show for co-authoring the Federalist Papers which helped convince people to ratify the US Constitution, making America's currency and economy the first Secretary of the Treasury and for restoring the country's finances. more solid foundations in its early years.
If none of that means anything to you, well, he's the one on the $10 bill.
But he was one of those guys who, in real life, you either loved him or hated him.
And there were many other Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, for example, who disagreed with Hamilton's positions and fought with him.
Hamilton didn't exactly get along with John Adams either.
And Burr ended up shooting and killing Hamilton.
If there's one criticism I have of Hamilton, it's that we're not told what happened to Burr after the duel.
Boy, was Burr's life a complete disaster after Hamilton's death.
We talked about allegations of treason, attempts to establish himself as the monarch of Mexico, self-imposed exile, living under a pseudonym to avoid creditors, failed land speculation and the hiring of his second wife (GASP!) Alexander Hamilton Jr. to represent as she began divorce proceedings against Burr.
Damn, he was busy after that duel.
There are other members of the cast who deserve praise.
If Gonzalez and Goodman are the fire that animates the series, then Nikisha Williams is its emotional heart as Eliza Hamilton, who is Alexander's wife.
Eliza goes through a lot on the show. She marries, they have a child (in real life they had several children but only the eldest, Philip, is shown), her husband commits adultery and this is publicly denounced by Alexander's political rivals, then her son and her husband are killed. in duels three years apart.
Williams handles the range of emotions skillfully, making the audience feel every moment of her character's grief upon learning of the affair and then the deaths of her sons and husband.
Meanwhile, Jared Howelton and Neil Haskell steal every scene they're in by absolutely chewing the scenery as Thomas Jefferson and King George III, respectively.
Jefferson has this legendary status as the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence and bought Louisiana from the French during his presidency. It can be easy to forget that he was a hypocrite, espousing egalitarianism, particularly during the French Revolution, but that he was also unwilling to abandon the slaves on his own plantations.
Howelton portrays Jefferson as a sort of preening peacock, more style than substance, and it's delicious.
And let's be real about King George: the man was crazy. Like really crazy. Just watch the movie The Madness of King George for reference.
Haskell plays the King as a happy-go-lucky maniac, essentially as a toxic boyfriend who really needs to be locked up in a mental institution because he may or may not hear voices in his head.
The king's attitude toward America is essentially “Love me and everything is fine.” Otherwise, I will destroy you and everything you hold dear.
Everything is there to have a great evening at the theater.
If you saw the original cast recording of Hamilton on Disney+ a few years ago, you should still see it in person at Fox.
This show is much better in person and may be the best time you've had at the theater in a while.