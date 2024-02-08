Entertainment
NCIS details tribute episode to David McCallum: a legendary actor
Published: February 8, 2024
By Movieguide contributor
The NCIS tribute episode to David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald Ducky Mallard, will air on February 19.
McCallum died on September 25, 2024, at the age of 90.
Movieguide reported:
Beloved actor David McCallum died Monday of natural causes while surrounded by his loved ones in a New York hospital.
He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father,saidhis son Peter in a statement on behalf of the family. He always put family before himself. He looked forward to any opportunity to reconnect with his grandchildren.
McCallum is best known for his role as Dr. Donald Ducky Mallard on the CBS crime drama NCIS, a character he played for 20 years.
Steven D. Binder and David North, executive producers and co-showrunners of NCIS said TV Line, everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honored such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend.
In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky's passing and reflect on his memories as he grieves. said. And true to Ducky's meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he's gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team. There will also be a very touching and special moment that you won't want to miss.
A synopsis of the tribute episode, titled The Stories We Leave Behind, bedAs NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort working on one of its unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines.
Binder and North reflected on McCallum's legacy and their time on the show.
For more than 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world as the wise, quirky and sometimes enigmatic Dr. Donald Ducky Mallard. said in a statement at the time of McCallum's death. But as much as his fans loved him, those who worked alongside David loved him even more. From day one it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was simply a legend.
NCIS Season 21 premieres on Monday, February 12.
Movieguide previously reported on NCIS:
Mark Harmon will return to the NCIS universe in the spin-off series NCIS: ORIGINS.
The series is a prequel to the long-running drama and will highlight the story of Leroy Gibbs.
NCIS: ORIGINS is truly different from all other NCIS; It makes me feel so old to say it's a period when it's set in the 90s, kill me now, won't you?saidAmy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.
It's a little bolder and more realistic than previous NCIS, it has a serialized element that was really excited about. And while I would say that NCIS: SYDNEY also really had its own identity, it was very quintessentially Australian and told stories that can only be told in Australia, so I feel like those are both opportunities to gain new audiences while remaining true to the DNA and loyal fan base of these shows, itadded.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
