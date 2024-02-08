The Coquette Kitchen gift guide for All Pink Everything

In 2023, food and style trends were dominated by things like girls' dinners, pasta girls, and tomato girls. So it's no surprise that our social feeds are currently dominated by the flirtatious, hyper-feminine aesthetic style that draws inspiration from sweet girl aesthetic, ballet coreAnd Lolita fashion. Think of Coquettecore as the ultimate boss of feminine trends, all wrapped up in a pink bow.

Coquette mood boards and fashion inspiration have been circulating for a while now, but they've seeped into the food and cooking side of TikTok with absurd videos from fast food wrapped in ribbon bows and all pink kitchen refills.

When shopping for your own flirty kitchen, you can draw inspiration from the origins of high fashion by splurging on a Sandy Liang runner. Otherwise, when in doubt, just ask yourself whether your purchase would look at home on a Sofia Coppola mood board or next to a chic, slightly cursed Victorian doll. If the answer is yes, she's probably a flirt.

These are the best ways to incorporate this trend into your own space, from handmade mugs with ballerina pink bows to heart-shaped pots that would pair perfectly with a dinner menu prepared for Lana Del Rey.

Put a bow on it

Ribbons and bows are so synonymous with flirtatiousness that it's a even. You can look into the absurdity that is bread bound with a ribbon by tying small bows on items throughout your own home, or classing it up a bit with more permanent accessories like hand-painted taper candles and vintage-inspired hooks.

If you don't already have rolls of pale pink ribbon lying around your house, you should. This $6 roll will go a long way. Once you're done making videos of random objects wrapped in arcs for a littleYou can use leftover ribbon to accessorize your favorite tote bags or put the finishing touches on Valentine's Day gifts for your friends.

Simplegoal Double Faced Dusty Pink Satin Ribbon

You should definitely not tie a pretty ribbon on a candle (because of fires). Instead, grab a few pairs of these hand-painted taper candles with tiny bows. They will look great on your dining table and are less likely to burn down your house.

Taper Candle Set with Ribbon Bow

Set of hand painted pillar candles and pink candle holders

These vintage-looking bow hooks definitely pass the Is It Coquette? test. test, and you can use them to easily hang kitchen linens or oven mitts.

This mug is the perfect vessel for a morning matcha or iced coffee, and it has a cute bow that serves as a handle. The mug's arc design is simple enough to look classic, so it will outlast even the fastest micro-trends

Handmade ceramic pink bow ribbon cutting

Your FYP might be flooded with influencers doing large-scale kitchen renovations, but put down the paint samples: you can keep your space trendy without spending a few dollars at your local hardware store with this simple cherry print poster that will add a touch. of pink to your kitchen or dining room.

Wear your heart on your kitchen utensils

If you've got your heart set on covering your home in heart-shaped everything, February is the month to do it, as stores are filled to the brim to celebrate everyone's favorite patron saint (advanced capitalism). Heart-shaped kitchenware and glasses are also a way for you to embrace flirty trends, even if milky pink hues aren't part of your home's color palette, as heart-shaped designs imbue softness into every color palette.

Le Creusets Heart Cookware

Heart-shaped casserole dishes, pans and accessories are the fundamental elements of a stylish kitchen. The heart shapes are just subtle enough to look whimsical, but not too cartoonish. Plus, everything is made with the same durable ceramic and enameled cast iron you'll find in standard Le Creuset cookware that you know will last a lifetime.

Le Creuset Heart Stoneware Spoon Rest

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Frying Pan

Le Creuset signature heart baking dish

If purchasing separate cookware seems like a big investment, Le Creuset also makes heart-shaped knobs that you can swap onto your existing casserole dishes. The large knob has a classic gold finish and is oven safe for all your baking or braising needs.

Le Creuset gold heart button

Some discreet heart glasses

Heart-shaped glassware is all over the place right now, but the design of these leans into its cuteness without feeling too Valentine's Day-themed. The gently curved rim of the hand-blown glasses also makes them perfect for sipping an iced latte or juice in the morning.

Icon Juice Glasses, set of 4

Cabinet and door knobs are a surprisingly simple way to transform your space. These ceramic doorknobs come in a variety of shapes and shades, although strawberry milk hearts are the trendiest. Using them has the impact of a larger home renovation without risking your security deposit.

Ceramic Cabinet Knobs, Set of 2

Go all pink

Pink is vibrant, so go ahead and make it your personality. So build the monochrome kitchen of your dreams and sleep soundly knowing you won't have to dig through the depths of eBay to replace broken glass in a few years. Plus, having a monochromatic kitchen theme will eliminate so many pesky decisions about color that I would have to make when purchasing new appliances or accessories down the line.

I'm generally against most knife blocks because they often come with more knives than the average cook needs and take up a lot of space. Still, the Caraways Prep set is beautiful And has a ton of features. The perracotta knife handles and birch wood utensils create a nice contrast that keeps everything uniform, and the modular storage system is compact and easy to clean. The knives are made from durable German steel and come with the essentials you'll actually use: a chef's knife, a santoku-adjacent prep knife, a bread knife, and a paring knife.

Take a look at a flirty mood board and you'll feel a little fried with nostalgia, since trend inspirations span from the Victorian era to the year 2000. The art deco design of this casserole dish takes inspiration from that same feeling. It's also a very useful dish that you'll find yourself pulling out whenever you need to prepare a stunning side dish for a potluck, or want to make a lasagna with deliciously crispy edges.

May your favorite drink be a martini so dirty it would make one mafia wife cry or a fun fruity mocktail, we can all agree it would be cuter in a rose-tinted coupe. These cups are elegant to hold while adding a pop of color to your display. And although they look very delicate, they are sturdy and durable, so don't hesitate to bring them out at house parties.