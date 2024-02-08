Bigg Boss 16s Abdu Rozik meets Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit | Meeting Pleasure







Abdul took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with actress Madhuri Dixit earlier today (February 8). While sharing the pictures, he called her beautiful and gracious . Fans were very excited to see him with the Bollywood Diva and praised him in the comments section.

While Madhuri can be seen dressed in a dreamy blue dress with glamorous makeup, Abdu can be seen wearing a formal white suit. The two can be seen smiling and posing happily for the camera. Sharing the post, Abdu wrote: “It was such a pleasure to meet the

Fans took to the comments section and congratulated the duo. One user wrote: This is so so cute. Abdul looks so happy and I'm glad he got to meet the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit. She's really aging in reverse. Another user wrote: “This beauty is unbeatable and Abdu is lucky to have the chance to spend time with the actress. I look so good. Another user said: “We are just obsessed with them both. They look so adorable together. Abdu is just lucky.

Abdu Rozik became popular after participating in Bigg Boss 16. During his stay on the controversial reality show, he formed a close bond with Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Most recently, he marked his presence during the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 which saw Munawar Faruqui as the winner. For those who are not informed, Abdu is a Tajik singer and social media influencer. Chota Bhaijaan was a guest contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, thereby gaining mainstream recognition in the industry.

