Chip Abele to convert Hollywood apartment tower into condos





Hollywood developer Chip Abele is converting his Circ Residences rental tower into a condo building, amid growing demand for newer units. Abeles GCF Development completed the 25-story, 386-unit tower at 1776 Polk Street in 2019. It is now launching sales of the units as condos, with prices ranging from $450,000 to $1.3 million, according to a Press release. The building is approximately 98 percent leased. Craig Studnicky, CEO of brokerage ISG World, said the developer sent 45-day right of first refusal notices to tenants this week. His sales team meets with tenants interested in purchasing homes, he said. Rentals ask for between $2,300 and $5,100 per month, according to Apartments.com. The Hollywood Circle project includes the 111-key Circ Hotel, a 48,000-square-foot Publix Supermarket, 1,500-square-foot Publix Liquors, 6,000 square feet of retail, a restaurant and a rooftop bar. In January, GCF Development secured a $133.5 million refinancing from Deutsche Bank for the project, which replaced an existing loan and provided the developer with new financing of $15.9 million. ISG World is leading the sales and marketing of the condos, which include one-, two- and three-bedroom units. GCF Development is also investing millions of dollars in renovations to the lobby and amenities, which include a pool deck and fitness center, Studnicky said. Interiors by Steven G. works on interior design. Studnicky said developers' decision to convert apartments to condos has everything to do with inventory. Because older properties face new deadlines to comply with state condo safety regulations, demand for newer buildings has increased. My agents are very reluctant to take anyone into a condo more than 20 years old unless they're a cash buyer, Studnicky said. Eighty-five percent of all residential transactions in the tri-county area last year were between $500,000 and $1.5 million, he added, calling it the lowest price level most popular in South Florida. Hollywood and Hallandale Beach have benefited from rising prices in recent years. New projects in both cities include BTI Partners' two-tower project, comprising 856 apartments, with retail at 1701-1735 East Young Circle; and developer Ari Pearl and Witkoffs have plans for Shell Bay Residences in Hallandale Beach. Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/miami/2024/02/08/chip-abele-to-convert-hollywood-apartment-tower-to-condos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos