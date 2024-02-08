Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan says The Archies proves audiences are very interested in child stars | Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan has highlighted how the public's interest in child stars extends far beyond their own children. In an interview with Cinema Companionn, the actor explained that people only talk about the child stars in Zoya Akhtar's recent period musical The Archies. (Also Read: The Archies: What Makes Suhana Khan the Perfect Veronica Lodge)
What Saif said
The audience and people are so interested in star kids. I mean, look at Archies for example. We only talked about some (actors who are child stars), Saif said in the interview. The Archies marked the film debut of actors Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's maternal grandson, and Khushi Kapoor, the late Sridevi's younger daughter.
He added that cameras have always hounded his youngest sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh: I mean, they are constantly photographed, constantly followed. Tomorrow, if someone wants to make a film with one of them, it's not rocket science. Because someone obviously would be (thinking about their popularity). So we need to decide why this attention and where it comes from. There was Taimur doing his taekwondo thing, people were photographing him, and it was all over the internet. We don't want that kind of attention. We don't play child stars. I mean, maybe we achieve it biologically (laughs), but what makes the child star is the press, the photographers, then the public. Maybe they just want to see the child star innocently. So why is it such a (big deal)?
About Saif's children
Saif has four children. It has actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. He and his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor are the parents of Taimur and Jeh.
Saif will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Telugu action thriller Devara: Part 1, where he will take on Jr NTR. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled to release on April 5.
