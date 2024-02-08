Criminal actor responsible for daylong cyberattack on Chicago hospital, officials say





CHICAGO (AP) A major Chicago children's hospital remains hobbled by a cyberattack that began more than a week ago, cutting off doctors and nurses from digital patient records and limiting parents' ability to communicate with caregivers of their children. Officials at Lurie Children's Hospital said Thursday they were still working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, but told reporters a known criminal actor had accessed the hospital's network . The hospital shut down its own phone, email and medical records systems once the breach was discovered Jan. 31, officials said. We take this matter very seriously and are working closely around the clock with external and internal experts as well as in collaboration with law enforcement, including the FBI, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, ​​MD. -head of Lurie. This is an active and ongoing investigation. The situation at Lurie Children's Hospital had all the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, although hospital officials neither confirmed nor denied the cause. Such extortion-style attacks are popular among ransomware gangs who seek financial gain by locking data, records, or other critical information and then demanding money to return it to its owner. Allan Liska, an analyst at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said victims are often advised not to name specific criminal groups, but said the description Lurie officials provided Thursday suggests it This is an operation well known to American law enforcement. Although we all know that most hospitals, with a few exceptions, do not have the money available to pay a large ransom, they are much more aggressive than before in going after health care providers. health, Liska said of the ransomware gangs' strategies. An FBI representative in Chicago would not provide further information on the hospital's comments, referring The Associated Press to a statement released Wednesday confirming an ongoing investigation. Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warned in a report that health care providers were increasingly being targeted by criminals, leading to delays or interruptions in patient care at across the country. But schools, courts, utilities and government agencies have all been exposed. Lurie asked patients to use a call center and said it can help people refill prescriptions, discuss appointments and reach health care providers. We recognize the frustration and concern the situation is creating for everyone affected, Malakooti said Thursday. We are so grateful to this community for their overwhelming support, and we are particularly inspired by our workforce and their resilience in their commitment to our mission. But some parents have reported that the center is not meeting their needs, leaving families uncertain about when they will be able to get answers. Brett Callow, a threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said it can sometimes take weeks for a hospital to restore normal operations after a cyberattack, prioritizing critical systems. Lurie Childrens' latest annual report says staff treated about 260,000 patients last year. Chicago-area pediatrician offices that work with the hospital also reported being unable to access digital medical records due to the attack.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/technology/ap-technology/ap-a-criminal-actor-is-to-blame-for-a-dayslong-cyberattack-on-a-chicago-hospital-officials-said/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos