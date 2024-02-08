Entertainment
Is Tom Holland a Hollywood baby nepo too? Meet Spider-Man: The Reunion Actor Family, from his famous comedian father Dominic and photographer mother Nikki, to his 3 brothers and girlfriend Zendaya
Yeah. The reality is that many of today's most famous faces were already tied to the industry before they landed their first acting job and became household names. That's why fans were stunned when they discovered that Tom Holland, the wholesome heartthrob next door in the Spider-Man franchise, is actually the child of a famous British comedian.
As British media reported on January 25, fans were recently in disbelief when they discovered that Dominic Holland, 56, a well-known author and TV host, had raised the 27-year-old actor.
Why have I only just learned who Tom Holland's father is? I wouldn't have guessed that, wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. Another commented, Nepo baby. What a shock.
While they don't necessarily discredit Tom's acting skills, of which he possesses many, some have a hard time looking at him the same way after knowing that he's probably always had practical relationships thanks to his father.
Here's what we know about Tom Holland's family, from his beloved father to his photographer mother and three brothers.
Who are Tom Holland's parents?
Tom Holland is the son of Dominic and Nikki Holland, who have been married since 1994, according to an old photo of Nikki as a bride shared on Instagram. According to Leeds Alumni Magazine, the lovebirds met while enrolled at the University of Leeds in the 1980s.
Dominic works as a comedian, author and broadcaster. As stated on his website, he wrote nine books during his life and was behind the BBC Radio 4 series. Dominic Holland's Small World.
According to his IMDB, he has also worked as a screenwriter on TV series like New spanking show (2000), Unleaded (2014) and The Rob Brydon Show (2010).
Tom's mother Nikki, who studied textiles at university with Dominic, also pursued a different career after graduating. According to her website, she is a highly experienced photographer from Kingston, specializing in acting, social media and corporate portraits.
And his brothers and sisters?
Tom is the eldest of four sons. After Tom, Dominic and Nikki had twins Sam and Harry in 1999, and their youngest son, Paddy, in 2004. According to People, they all grew up in Kingston upon Thames in the United Kingdom.
His high-profile girlfriend Zendaya
She's gotten millions in endorsements from brands like Lancmé, Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino and Bulgari, according to Business Insider. However, unlike Tom, she is not a nepo baby and grew up in a very normal family, as InStyle reports.
