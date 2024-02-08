Norwich City legend Grant Holt reopens Norfolk Events Center





Canaries hero Grant Holt launched colorful celebrations as Norfolk's largest indoor events venue was relaunched following a £1million upgrade. The former Norwich City striker said it was a “pleasure and honour” to cut the ribbon at the refurbished and expanded Norfolk Events Center (NEC) at the Norfolk Showground. The cavernous exhibition hall hosted performances by musicians, aerial artists and stilt walkers as guests explored the new facilities. Entertainment from Ruby Flames Entertainment at the launch of the Norfolk Events Center at the Norfolk Showground (Image: Denise Bradley) The venue, formerly known as Norfolk Arena, now has additional space for breakout rooms, kitchens, bars, toilets and storage following a nine-month project. The site is owned by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), which hosts major events including the Royal Norfolk Show, but the organization aims to make the showground a premier destination for events of all sizes throughout the 'year. RNAA chief executive Mark Nicholas said the latest project had transformed the huge former breeding barn from a “wonderful one-trick pony to a venue that now offers much wider versatility”. Mark Nicholas, second left, chief executive of the RNAA, chats to members of the Joe Ringer Band, during the launch of the Norfolk Events Center at the Norfolk Showground (Image: Denise Bradley) “What we can do now more effectively is subdivide this huge space and thus provide more appropriate spaces based on the number of people who want to come in and use it,” he said. The redesign of the events center is part of a strategy to maximize commercial income from the exhibition center, to help RNAA achieve its charitable objectives of promoting food, farming and the countryside County. RNAA Chief Executive Mark Nicholas speaking at the launch of the Norfolk Events Center at the Norfolk Showground (Image: Denise Bradley) The flexible design means the venue can be reconfigured into different sizes to meet the needs of a more diverse range of events. The extension was the second phase of a project which also included a £200,000 investment in rooftop solar panels, capable of generating 102% of the site's energy needs. Addressing guests at the launch event, Mr Nicholas thanked the project team, including Site Delivery Manager Mike Parker, the design and construction team led by REAL Consulting, l contractor TM Browne of King's Lynn and architects DFAL. Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt cuts ribbon to launch Norfolk's expanded events center (Image: Denise Bradley) The expanded Norfolk Events Center at the Norfolk Showground (Image: Denise Bradley)

