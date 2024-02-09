Born Again Casts Candy Actor Cane Lane for Key Role





Candy Cane Alley actor Genneya Walton officially joins the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film Daredevil: Born Again series.





According to Deadline, Walton was cast as a series regular opposite Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again. She would play a young journalist who would have “links to a character in the original Netflix series”. This is Walton's first high-profile television project as a series regular, following his previous appearances in 9-1-1, The resident, #BlackAF And I have never Season 4. She recently starred as Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross' daughter in Prime Video's holiday comedy Candy Cane Alley.

Production on Daredevil: Born Again has already resumed in New York, after being delayed for several months due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Subsequently, the revival series underwent a massive creative overhaul, leading Marvel Studios to fire original head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman from the creative team. The PunisherDario Scardapane of , was then recruited to take over as showrunner of the Disney+ series. Moon Knight And Loki Season 2 directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have also joined the group as new lead directors.

Daredevil: Born Again will feature multiple villains In addition to Cox's return as the titular vigilante, Daredevil: Born Again will also see Vincent D'Onofrio reprise his iconic role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Besides Kingpin, the fan-favorite hero will also face two other villains from the series. One of them is Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye of Wilson Bethel of Daredevil Season 3, where he pretended to be Daredevil. A new batch of set photos have given fans a glimpse of Bullseye's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another villain should appear in Born again is Muse, who in the comics is a graffiti artist and serial killer. For the moment, the actor who will play the sinister villain has not yet been revealed.

More than five years after the end of the Netflix original series, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll finally reunite with Cox in the MCU to reprise their respective roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again. During this rebirth, the trio is expected to create their own law firm, which would realize their initial plan during the Daredevil Season 3 finale. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan and Sandrine Holt also join the series, with Levieva playing Matt Murdock's new love interest.

More details on Daredevil: Born AgainThe plot is still being kept under wraps, but a recent rumor suggested the series could have connections to the Netflix series. The Punisher series. This isn't surprising given that Marvel Studios is finally taking steps to recognize past Netflix Marvel shows as canon. Before the creative overhaul, Jon Bernthal was set to make his MCU debut as Frank Castle/Punisher in Born again. It is not yet clear whether the new creative direction of the series will still include Bernthal's appearance.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to debut sometime in 2025 on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Daredevil and Kingpin will face off again, now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Punisher will also get a piece of the action. Release date 2024-00-00 Creator Dario Scardapane Cast Charlie Cox, Margarita Levieva, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio Main genre Super hero Seasons 1 Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe

