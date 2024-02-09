Hoover is preparing to acquire a new entertainment venue





HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) – An update on a new entertainment venue in Hoover. The Village Green development at Stadium Trace Village will feature live music, new restaurants and green spaces. Broad Metro LLC is the development company and President William Kadish plans to house the site on those two and a half acres behind Walk-Ons. Everybody wants it and the city, in its wisdom, gave us this entertainment district and was going to give it to them. The venue will include a stage for concerts and a restaurant for gourmets. Well, have an SL-260 stage which is the largest standardized stage. So it will be able to support any group and have a secondary stage that will allow us to do programs 200 days and nights a year, Kadish said. The music will be directed by music industry veteran Wes Keith, who has over 20 years of experience in concert production and promotion, including producing Jazz Fest and Country Super Fest. As well as Downright's Matt Devine, a Birmingham musician, local talent agent and music student at the University of Alabama who was also close friends with Kadish's son. Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), known for managing the Hoover Met and Finley Center, was selected as the management partner. They will take care of catering operations. Kadish said her inspiration and motivation for the project came from her late son Andrew. I worked on this for him from the beginning. And we're going to follow through and the dining areas can be named after him, Kadish said. They're going to call it The Dish. We were really excited. We have been waiting for this for a long time. And we want you all to come and have a good time. And relax and have fun on your village screen, Kadish said. Kadish said they also plan to address parking issues by adding additional parking lots. Broad Metro has planned alternate routes, dedicated golf/recreational cart paths and 150 additional parking spaces in Phase 2 of Stadium Trace Village. Kadish said he got approval from the city and is now waiting for his ADEM permit. After that, construction will begin and they hope to hold a soft opening this year. Receive breaking news alerts in the Apple App Store And Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here. Copyright 2024 WBRC. All rights reserved.

