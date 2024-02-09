Revenues down despite aespa, NCT 127 albums





With a roster of new artists and a recently launched North American joint venture, SM Entertainment's revenue reached 250 billion won ($189.5 million at the period's average exchange rate) in the fourth quarter of 2023, down by 3.4% over one year and 6.1% compared to the third quarter, the company announced Wednesday February 7. Operating profit fell 51.7 percent to 10.9 billion won ($8.3 million), while the company posted a net loss of 19.7 billion won ($14.9 million). dollars), compared to a net profit of 1.9 billion won ($1.4 million) in the year-earlier period. The company attributed the decline in revenue at its concert-related subsidiaries to smaller concerts and the decline in revenue at its content-related subsidiaries to “slowing business conditions.” SM Entertainment's share price rose 0.2 percent to 73,000 won ($54.77) after the results were released. SM Entertainment sold 5.6 million albums in the fourth quarter, up 40% from the year-ago quarter; NCT 127's album Fact Check sold 1.86 million units and aespa Drama EP has sold 1.26 million units. As for concerts, NCT Wish performed 24 shows in nine cities across Japan ahead of the release of their debut album later this quarter. SHINee performed in front of 80,000 fans at four concerts in Japan. NCT 127 held six concerts in Seoul, Korea, with a total attendance of 60,000 people. For the entire year, SM Entertainment released 64 albums that sold a record 20.1 million units, and its artists performed at 340 concerts around the world. RIIZE, the first boy band launched under the company's new multi-production system – an organizational structure introduced in 2023 to break away from the previous system which relied solely on the ousted founder and chief producer Lee Soo-man — sold more than a million units of his debut album, Get a guitarreleased in September. “The multi-production system, which is the core of our SM 3.0 strategy, has been operating successfully since its introduction last year, and active music activities are underway under the leadership of each SM production manager,” said the CEO. Jang Cheol Hyuk said during Wednesday results call. The system aims to speed up the introduction of new artists and material by giving other leaders decision-making powers. Looking ahead to 2024, SM Entertainment will launch four new artists: NCT Wish, virtual artist naevis, an anonymous girl group, and a UK-based boy band. The company also plans to release global albums by major artists at least once a year and expand the scale of global concerts, Jang said. In the first quarter, SM features EPs from NCT Dream, TEN, Taeyong and Wendy, while NCT 127 performs 13 dates in Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Macau. The second quarter will see a new album from aespa and EPs from Red Velvet, RIIZE, SHINee, SUHO and WayV, as well as 15 concert dates for NCT Dream in Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. Other artists, including MINHO, TVXQ!, Super Junior-LSS, SHINee, TAEmin, and aespa, each have a handful of shows in the first or second quarter. SM Entertainment also expects to see results from its North American partnership with Kakao Entertainment. The two companies “are working to establish and expand local partnerships for artists,” Jang said. He highlighted the joint venture's strategic agreement with Moon & Back, a UK-based entertainment and television production company, which will form a five-member group in the UK and perform songs sourced from KMR, the new music publishing subsidiary of SM Entertainment.

