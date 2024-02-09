A new Oscar category for casting will be introduced at the 2026 Oscars – The Hollywood Reporter





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that it will soon begin awarding an annual Academy Award for achievement in casting. The award, which will be presented for the first time in 2026, will be the first new Oscar awarded since the organization began presenting the best animated feature film in 2002, after announcing its creation in 2001. The announcement is somewhat surprising, given the pressure the Academy has felt, especially in recent years, to consolidate the number of categories it awards on its ABC broadcast, in order to retain as many viewers as possible. (It hasn't yet been confirmed whether the casting Oscar will be presented on television, but it's hard to imagine that wouldn't be the case.) Twenty-three awards are currently being presented on-air, even if the average viewer tends to care. about only four or five. On the other hand, the Academy has increasingly embraced casting directors in recent years. Practitioners of the profession have belonged to the organization for decades, but were classified as members at large until 2013, when the organization created a casting directors branch. Six years later, a casting director was elected president of the Academy for the first time; David Rubin served in this role from 2019 to 2022. Today, the casting directors branch has 158 active members, making it the smallest of the Academy's 19 branches. In a press release published Thursday, the current president of the Academy Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer said: “Casting directors play a vital role in filmmaking and, as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines we recognize and celebrate. We congratulate the members of the Casting Directors Branch on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process. The three governors of the Academy's casting director branch — Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman And Debra Zane — added: “On behalf of the members of the Casting Directors Branch, we would like to thank the Board of Governors, the Awards Committee and the Academy leadership for their support. This award is a deserved recognition of the exceptional talents of our casting directors and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our industry. Category rules regarding eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in April 2025 as part of the full rules for the 98th Academy Awards. The details of the award will be determined later by the Academy's Board of Governors and its administrative leadership.

