Legends of the Bollywood dance competition series waltz on Nat Geo





Nat Geo delves into the world of competitive Bollywood dancing in its latest series. The Disney-owned broadcaster has ordered Legends (w/t), which comes from Indian matchmaking the creator Smriti Mundhra and 100 foot wave producer Joe Lewis. More Deadline The six-part series follows two key teams of Bollywood fusion dancers as they compete for the national title. Every major university in the United States has a Bollywood fusion dance team, which mixes hip-hop, contemporary and pop with traditional Indian dance styles like bhangra, raas, kathak and bharatnatyam, but only the top 10 teams from around the country come together every April to compete in the National Legends Championship. It is produced by Mundhras Meralta Films, Amplify Pictures and 30West. It is produced by Smriti Mundhra, Maya Gnyp, Nina Anand Aujla, Joe Lewis, Rachel Eggebeen, Colin King Miller, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Sarah Hong, Betsy Forhan and Yari Lorenzo. “This series is my ode to young adulthood, a universal coming-of-age story told solely through the South Asian lens,” Mundhra said. It's the story of first-generation college students tasting freedom and seeking fame that could transform their lives forever. I am so honored to have the opportunity to introduce this dynamic world to Nat Geos' global audience and hope it inspires others as it lit a fire for me. Amplify Pictures is excited to help bring the incredible world of competitive Bollywood fusion dance to audiences around the world. Thanks to the brilliant leadership of Smriti Mundhra, along with our incredible partners at Nat Geo, Legends has become not only a gripping dance drama, but also a vibrant saga of youth, ambition and cultural heritage, added Lewis, a former Amazon executive. The story continues National Geographic has a long and rich history of exploring different cultures and subcultures around the world, said Tom McDonald, senior vice president of global factual and unscripted content at National Geographic. In Legends, we approach a very competitive world from a very contemporary angle. But more than that, we explore what it means to be a young, first- or second-generation South Asian American in the 21st century. This is a topical series infused with high stakes and, of course, breathtaking dancing. Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

