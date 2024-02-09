Lurie Children's Hospital blames known criminal actor for nine-day phone and email outage





A known criminal actor accessed Lurie Children's Hospitals' electronic network, hospital officials said Thursday, as phone and email outages at the Near North Side facility stretched into their ninth consecutive day. The hospital became aware of the threat on Jan. 31 and, following best practices, took systems including phone, email, electronic medical records and MyChart offline, officials said at a conference press office at the hospital at 225 E. Chicago Ave. We did this in an effort to protect the information of our patients, our staff and the organization as a whole, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, ​​Chief Medical Officer. But hospital officials provided no details about the known criminal actor behind the communications breakdown and declined to answer reporters' questions at the news conference. Officials at the hospital at 225 E. Chicago Ave. said they were working with the FBI, other law enforcement agencies and internal experts to resolve the issue. As an academic medical center, our systems are very complex and resolving these incidents can take time, Malakooti said. Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, ​​chief medical officer, addresses cybersecurity issues plaguing the hospital Thursday outside Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago at 225 E. Chicago. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times The Chicago FBI is aware of the recent cybersecurity incident affecting Lurie Children's Hospital and is using all available investigative tools and resources to provide assistance, the FBI said in a statement Wednesday. As always, our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our citizens and our nation's critical infrastructure. No additional information is available for publication at this time. Dr. Eric Chan-Tin, an associate professor of computer science at Loyola University Chicago, told the Sun-Times on Wednesday that without more information, it's difficult to know exactly what Lurie Childrens is dealing with. He said they could face a ransomware attack or hackers. Depending on the severity of the problem, Chan-Tin said it could take weeks or months for the hospital to recover. Hospitals are good targets for hackers because they are critical infrastructure and contain a lot of private data, which is worth a lot of money, he said. All Lurie Childrens locations remained open during the outage, said Brian Stahulak, chief nursing officer. Lurie Children's Hospital opened a call center Friday as part of the hospital's cyberattack protocols, but some parents complained of difficulty reaching the call center. The call center can be reached at (800) 543-7362 for non-emergency patient questions, scheduled appointment information and prescription refill requests. The hotline operates from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday. When the call center is closed, the main operator can be reached at (312) 227-4000, although the hospital said it is receiving a high number of calls. We recognize the frustration and concern this situation creates for everyone affected. We are so grateful to our Lurie Childrens community for their outpouring of support,” Malakooti said. We will continue to share our updates as they become available, he said.

